Volkswagen is giving away car cookies to help beat Blue Monday

Today (January 20) is officially Blue Monday: the day nominated as being the most miserable and depressing of the year.

Although some have dismissed the notion as pseudo-science, there is no denying the third Monday of the year can feel a little short on cheer.

Perhaps we can blame any moroseness on the recent news that grey was, for the seventh year in a row, the UK’s most popular new car paint colour?

However, for those who are feeling the Blue Monday gloom, Volkswagen has an answer. Make a comment on one of the brand’s social media posts and you could receive some special Volkswagen Polo-shaped cookies.

Taking the biscuit

Having topped the chart as the UK’s best-selling car brand during 2024, Volkswagen clearly has a reason to be cheerful this Blue Monday.

As such, throughout the day, Volkswagen will be making special posts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. VW fans simply need to leave a comment about which model from the marque’s range ‘makes them smile’.

Lucky winners, chosen at random, will then receive a parcel of Polo-shaped cookies, made by baker Luluz Treats. Full terms and conditions will be shared by Volkswagen. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

Don’t get the blues

The choice of a Volkswagen Polo for the giveaway cookie is no coincidence, as the popular supermini celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025.

More than 20 million examples of the Polo have been built since 1975. And you can expect more celebratory news and events from Volkswagen throughout the year. Perhaps life really does begin at 50?

“It’s only three weeks since most of us were enjoying the warm post-Christmas glow and celebrating the start of 2025, but the winter blues are making all that feel like a distant memory for some people,” said Fiona Jones, social media manager at Volkswagen UK.

“We hope our cookie giveaway helps to alleviate that and spreads a little Polo 50th birthday joy this January.”

