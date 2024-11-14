A luxurious Caterham? New Seven CSR Twenty targets UK and US buyers

British sports car maker Caterham is commemorating the 20th anniversary of its CSR chassis with a special model.

First launched in 2005, the CSR chassis represented the peak of development for the Seven roadster, with a wider track and independent rear suspension.

The limited-edition Seven CSR Twenty will be the first model assembled at Caterham’s new production facility in Dartford, Kent. The 54,000 square-foot factory opened earlier this year.

‘The ultimate point-to-point Seven’

The Seven CSR Twenty represents the first time Caterham has married its 210hp 2.0-litre Ford Duratec engine – as used in the Seven 420 – with the CSR chassis.

Combined with a five-speed manual gearbox, this allows the Seven CSR Twenty to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds. Revving all the way to 7,900rpm, it has a top speed of 139mph.

Exclusive ‘Vulcan’ 15-inch alloy wheels are fitted, while ventilated front brake discs with four-piston calipers provide the stopping power.

Inboard front and fully independent rear suspension are said to ensure ‘an engaging driving experience’, and allow the ‘ultimate in point-to-point performance’.

A simple kind of luxury

Caterham has lavished the Seven CSR Twenty with extra equipment. Its dashboard is finished in satin green carbon fibre, with unique CSR Twenty dials. You’ll find a premium leather tunnel top, Alcantara gear lever and handbrake gaiters, and a leather-wrapped Momo steering wheel, too.

The seats are trimmed in a combination of leather and Alcantara, with red stitching for good measure. A numbered plaque can be found between the two seats.

A Seven 620R-style nose, LED lighting and a two-tone Union Flag grille also mark out this special edition. Buyers can choose between Kinetic Grey and Dynamic Silver paint finishes.

A proud anniversary present

Just 20 examples of the Seven CSR Twenty will be made for the UK market, priced at a considerable £79,995. Caterham has earmarked a further 20 cars for the United States, too.

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham Cars, said: “This is without doubt the most premium Seven we’ve ever built. The interior of the car is a level up from what we’ve produced before, thanks to an array of high-quality materials used throughout.

“When you combine this with the exhilarating and engaging handling of our CSR chassis, this really is a Caterham built for longer distance road trips. It’s a vehicle that truly celebrates 20 years of our CSR chassis and I’m proud to see it being hand-built here in our new Dartford factory.”

