A luxurious Caterham? New Seven CSR Twenty targets UK and US buyers

Celebrating 20 years of Caterham’s CSR chassis, only 20 Seven CSR Twenty editions will be produced for the UK, plus a further 20 for the USA.

Caterham Seven CSR Twenty

British sports car maker Caterham is commemorating the 20th anniversary of its CSR chassis with a special model. 

First launched in 2005, the CSR chassis represented the peak of development for the Seven roadster, with a wider track and independent rear suspension.

The limited-edition Seven CSR Twenty will be the first model assembled at Caterham’s new production facility in Dartford, Kent. The 54,000 square-foot factory opened earlier this year.

‘The ultimate point-to-point Seven’

Caterham Seven CSR Twenty

The Seven CSR Twenty represents the first time Caterham has married its 210hp 2.0-litre Ford Duratec engine – as used in the Seven 420 – with the CSR chassis. 

Combined with a five-speed manual gearbox, this allows the Seven CSR Twenty to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds. Revving all the way to 7,900rpm, it has a top speed of 139mph.

Exclusive ‘Vulcan’ 15-inch alloy wheels are fitted, while ventilated front brake discs with four-piston calipers provide the stopping power. 

Inboard front and fully independent rear suspension are said to ensure ‘an engaging driving experience’, and allow the ‘ultimate in point-to-point performance’.

A simple kind of luxury

Caterham Seven CSR Twenty

Caterham has lavished the Seven CSR Twenty with extra equipment. Its dashboard is finished in satin green carbon fibre, with unique CSR Twenty dials. You’ll find a premium leather tunnel top, Alcantara gear lever and handbrake gaiters, and a leather-wrapped Momo steering wheel, too.

The seats are trimmed in a combination of leather and Alcantara, with red stitching for good measure. A numbered plaque can be found between the two seats.

A Seven 620R-style nose, LED lighting and a two-tone Union Flag grille also mark out this special edition. Buyers can choose between Kinetic Grey and Dynamic Silver paint finishes.

A proud anniversary present

Caterham Seven CSR Twenty

Just 20 examples of the Seven CSR Twenty will be made for the UK market, priced at a considerable £79,995. Caterham has earmarked a further 20 cars for the United States, too.

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham Cars, said: “This is without doubt the most premium Seven we’ve ever built. The interior of the car is a level up from what we’ve produced before, thanks to an array of high-quality materials used throughout.

“When you combine this with the exhilarating and engaging handling of our CSR chassis, this really is a Caterham built for longer distance road trips. It’s a vehicle that truly celebrates 20 years of our CSR chassis and I’m proud to see it being hand-built here in our new Dartford factory.”

