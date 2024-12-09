F1’s Valtteri Bottas tests new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar

Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas has assisted with final testing for the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar.

The retro-inspired 33 Stradale is limited to only 33 examples, and Bottas will become the owner of one of the completed cars.

The F1 ace spent an intensive day with the Alfa Romeo engineering team and a 33 Stradale at the Balocco Proving Ground in northern Italy.

Given his years at the top level of motorsport, Bottas was an obvious choice to evaluate the 33 Stradale ‘00 prototype’.

A true Alfisti

Valtteri Bottas has an existing association with the Italian marque, having driven for Sauber when it raced under the Alfa Romeo F1 Team banner. This helped the Finnish driver to secure one of 500 examples of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm.

During his test session, Bottas was able to fully explore the potential of the 33 Stradale’s 620hp 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6. This allows the Alfa Romeo to accelerate from 0-62mph in less than 3.0 seconds, and reach a top speed of 207mph.

Bottas also made use of the 33 Stradale’s launch control system, and disengaged the stability systems to see how well the Alfa supercar could slide.

After driving the 33 Stradale, Bottas also tested the 280 Veloce version of the new Alfa Romeo Junior electric SUV.

No F1 experience required

Following the test session, Bottas said: “Being the first to drive the 33 Stradale was a very special opportunity, and I’m sure my feedback will be taken on by the expert development team at Alfa Romeo for the final fine-tuning. Configuring my personal car with the ‘Bottega Alfa Romeo’ was engaging and exciting, and testing it today was really exciting. Now all I have to do is wait for my 33 Stradale to be ready. I am extremely satisfied with the testing.”

He added: “Today’s experience is close to perfection, which for me means total symbiosis with the car. The car immediately puts you at ease: extremely responsive, precise. The feeling with the car is immediate, extremely easy and fun to understand, and you certainly don’t need to be an F1 driver to experience it. In addition, its sound envelops the passenger compartment and is unmistakably Alfa Romeo.”

Bottas has now completed his final race for the Sauber team, leaving him without a Formula 1 drive for the 2025 season. At least he will have the 33 Stradale to keep him occupied.

