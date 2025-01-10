2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S revealed with more power and tech

Notably absent from the lineup when the 911 received its mid-life update last year, the Carrera S has now returned to the Porsche 911 range.

The revised ‘S’ slots above the standard Carrera and lightweight Carrera T, but beneath the new hybrid-assisted GTS.

Porsche says the Carrera S will offer improved driving dynamics, plus a stronger level of standard equipment.

However, an increased output from its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine will likely be the biggest talking point, narrowing the gap to the electrified GTS.

Nearly 500hp and torque vectoring

Compared to its predecessor, the new ‘992.2’ Carrera S gains 30hp, lifting output to a substantial 480hp, alongside 391lb ft of torque. New turbochargers and revised charge-air cooling are responsible for the boost in horsepower.

An eight-speed PDK dual-clutch auto transmission and rear-wheel drive are fitted as standard. Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 191mph for the coupe version.

Other changes include staggered Carrera S alloy wheels, with 20-inch rims at the front and 21s at the rear. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (not offered on the standard 911 Carrera) is also included, along with a sports exhaust system.

Brakes from the 911 Carrera GTS, complete with red-painted calipers, are fitted as standard. Uprated PCCB carbon-ceramic discs, rear-axle steering and PASM sports suspension – providing a 10mm drop in ride height – can all be found on the options list.

Rear seats a no-cost option

Although Porsche has upped performance for the 911 Carrera S, its exterior design remains indistinguishable from the base Carrera – save for the unique alloy wheels.

On the inside, black leather trim is standard, covering the seats, dashboard and door panels. More hide can be added on request, plus the option of contrast stitching in Crayon.

To save weight, the 911 Carrera S Coupe does without rear seats, but these can be added back in at no extra cost. Convertible versions have the back seats included by default, though.

Other standard equipment includes Matrix LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, a heated multi-function steering wheel and a reversing camera.

Order books now open

Like any modern Porsche sports car, the 911 Carrera S offers near-endless potential for customisation. A front-axle lift kit, adaptive cruise control and a Burmester audio system are some of the choice extras.

Prices start at £119,800 in coupe form, with the Carrera S Cabriolet requiring £129,800. Orders can be placed at Porsche dealers now, with the car also featured on the online configurator to plan your perfect spec.

All new 911 buyers can enjoy a free driving experience at the Porsche Experience Centre, located at Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire.

