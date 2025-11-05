EV sceptic? You can try an electric Volkswagen for 100 days

Volkswagen has announced a new scheme aimed at addressing customer concerns about switching to an electric car.

The ID. Promise applies across the brand’s electric car range, and is intended to let drivers see if an EV will work for them.

To provide peace of mind, customers will have up to 100 days to decide whether an electric car suits their lifestyle.

Should an EV not fit their needs, they can simply hand the car back with no questions asked.

Learning to live with an EV

Any private retail customer purchasing a new Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7 or ID.7 Tourer can take advantage of the new offer.

This includes both cash buyers and those making use of a personal contract plan (PCP) from Volkswagen Financial Services to fund their purchase.

Customers have a window of time, between 80 and 100 days from the point of taking delivery, to return their electric vehicle.

This involves informing their dealership, who will for arrange a refund to be made (minus a three percent fixed-usage charge). Customers will also be liable for any damage to the vehicle, or the cost of removing any modifications.

Going electric with ‘no strings attached’

Volkswagen’s ID. Promise offer starts from 3 November and lasts until 31 March 2026. Motability, contract hire, fleet and ex-demonstrator purchases are excluded from the deal.

“Official figures show more than 1.3 million UK motorists have already converted to electric, and time and time again our customers tell us they would never go back to petrol or diesel,” said Rod McLeod, director of Volkswagen UK.

“There are many more people who want to go electric, but feel unsure. This straightforward initiative gives them the perfect opportunity to ‘drive and decide’ with no strings attached.”

Volkswagen is the latest car company to offer a returns scheme for EVs. Last year, Cupra announced a similar ‘Love Me or Leave Me’ offer, which allowed customers to trial owning an electric car.

