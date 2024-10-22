Don’t love your new electric Cupra? You can hand it back

Cupra has revealed a new special offer, intended to encourage more drivers into electric car ownership.

Named ‘Love Me or Leave Me’, the scheme will allow drivers to return their new EV if they decide going electric doesn’t suit their lifestyle.

Buyers can make the decision after 80 to 100 days, handing back their electric Cupra whether it is on finance or purchased outright. The deposit will also be returned, subject to any damage or mileage excesses.

The scheme applies to qualifying vehicles ordered from current Cupra stock, including the sporty 326hp Born VZ.

Unplug and walk away

Marcus Gossen, director of Seat and Cupra UK, said: “It is safe to say that the new scheme is ground-breaking and will give many drivers who have considered an electric car the impetus to make the leap.”

Gossen added: “Cupra Born is already a compelling proposition, bringing performance, great range, sporty styling and an outstanding interior into one package that owners tell us they love. But if the experience doesn’t suit their lifestyle and a driver doesn’t gel with EV ownership, they can hand the keys back after three months.”

Cupra expects few cars will be returned, however. A survey by the company earlier this year found 94 percent of Cupra EV owners were pleased they had made the switch. And none said they would return to driving a petrol or diesel car.

Free chargers and cheap electricity

Cupra’s survey also found that only five percent of EV drivers were concerned about how charging would impact their day-to-day life.

To make the process easier, Cupra has entered a partnership with energy supplier OVO, which offers fixed-price home charging.

New Cupra owners can receive a free Ohme home charging device and 10,000 miles of free charging if they sign up to a ‘Charge Anytime’ tariff. After that, they will pay just 7p per kWh to plug in their EV at home.

