Vauxhall slashes prices of electric Corsa and Astra

Vauxhall has announced lower prices for the electric Corsa and Astra, slashing up to £4,765 from the cost of certain models.

In a world where seemingly everything has become more expensive, new car price cuts are a real rarity.

The Vauxhall Corsa Electric 50kWh Design model now starts from £29,045, representing a saving of £3,400 compared to the previous price.

Vauxhall has also reduced prices across the rest of the Corsa lineup, with the top-spec Ultimate model now £4,150 cheaper, and the sporty GS version down by £2,850.

Price cuts across the range

The Vauxhall Astra hatchback range has also seen comprehensive price cuts, starting with the Astra Electric Design, which now costs from £34,395 – a £2,850 reduction.

Similarly, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric estate has a new lower starting price of £36,145. The biggest price cut is reserved for the Astra Sports Tourer Ultimate, which has £4,765 shaved from its the list price: now from £40,695.

James Taylor, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “The new pricing structure on Corsa Electric and Astra Electric is the latest in a number of measures we have taken to democratise access to electric vehicles – including becoming the first brand in the UK to offer an electric and petrol hybrid car for the same list price with the new Frontera.”

Vauxhall recently announced new five-year PCP finance deals for electric cars, intended to make monthly payments equivalent to petrol-powered models.

Save money on charging, too

Buyers of new electric Vauxhalls can also benefit from the brand’s range of charging offers.

When buying online, customers can receive a free Octopus Energy Ohme Pro wallbox with installation included, or the option of £675 credit towards public charging.

Opting to buy through a Vauxhall dealership means you can also gain 50,000 Tesco Clubcard points. These can be exchanged for £500 in Clubcard vouchers, or a £1,000 credit with Clubcard Reward Partners.

Finally, new Vauxhall customers get an Octopus Electroverse card. This gives access to more than 750,000 public charging points across the UK and Europe, all paid for via a single account.

ALSO READ:

Vauxhall Corsa-e review: electric evangelist

Celebrate 40 years of the Vauxhall Nova and Corsa

Britain’s family star: a history of the Vauxhall Astra