Roadside recovery services can now use red flashing lights

An “important milestone” for road safety means recovery operators and breakdown assistance drivers are now able to use flashing red lights on their vehicles.

It follows more than five years of discussion and research – including a parliamentary debate in 2019, which was led by then-Conservative MP, Tracey Crouch.

The death of roadside recovery driver Steve Goldbold on the M25 in 2017 was the catalyst for action, with a campaign led by Steve’s partner, Sam Cockerill.

It is hoped the ability to use flashing red lights will help safeguard the almost 500,000 people who work in the roadside recovery and breakdown industry.

Applications now open

Safety alliance PROSE (the Professional Recovery Operators Safety Executive) has confirmed that operators can now submit requests for permission to use red flashing lights.

Recovery operators will need to obtain a Vehicle Special Order (VSO) through a form submitted to the Vehicle Certification Agency.

A VSO will allow operators to fit up to four flashing red lights to the rear of their breakdown vehicles. These lights can only be used when a recovery vehicle is stationary, and only where a ‘dynamic risk assessment’ identifies them as being necessary.

Recovery drivers will have to undergo training before being able to use red flashing lights to comply with the VSO.

A life-saving decision

Applying for a VSO is intended to be a temporary measure, as the Department for Transport aims to amend regulations specifically to allow the use of red lights.

These changes are not expected to occur until 2025, but the VSO process should protect recovery operators in the interim period.

Following the news, Dom Shorrocks, chief operations officer at the RAC, commented: “This is an important milestone in the improvement of safety for the roadside assistance industry.

“We’ve long been calling for roadside assistance workers and recovery drivers, including our own, to be allowed to use red flashing lights alongside the customary amber ones to alert motorists to their presence. In fact, we again raised the issue with the Secretary of State in the summer, urging him to take action.

“This announcement is therefore very good news for our industry and for the drivers we serve as it will unequivocally improve the visibility of roadside workers and help save lives.”

ALSO READ:

Lotus Theory 1 concept signposts future of electric sports cars

New Volkswagen Transporter van is diesel, hybrid or fully electric

What is the margin of error for speed cameras in the UK?