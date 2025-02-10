Secondhand car sales grow, with record demand for used EVs

More than 7.6 million used cars were sold in the UK last year, as the secondhand car sector marked two full years of growth.

This compares with 1.9 million new car sales, showing the importance of the used car market across the country.

With eight quarters of growth, some 400,000 more secondhand cars changed hands last year than in 2023.

Demand for used electric cars was particularly high, with transactions increasing 57.4 percent to 188,382 vehicles.

This gave EVs a record 2.5 percent share of the entire used car market last year, up from 2023’s 1.7 percent – and a hefty 13 times larger than in 2019.

Sales of hybrids and plug-in hybrids also grew, up 39.3 percent and 32.2 percent respectively. Petrol remained the most popular used car fuel of all, however, with 4.36 million transactions.

Diesel was second, on 2.67 million. This means that petrol and diesel together accounted for 92.1 percent of all used car sales, down slightly from 94.3 percent in 2023.

What were the most popular used cars in 2024?

Superminis were the most popular type of used car sold last year. These small hatchbacks accounted for one in three used vehicle sales.

The Ford Fiesta was the best-selling used car, with the Vauxhall Corsa in second place. But that gap is set to narrow with the demise of the new Ford Fiesta in 2023.

Family hatchbacks were the second most popular type of car, with a 27.1 percent market share. And SUVs were third, on 15.9 percent.

In contrast, luxury saloons represented just 0.5 percent of used car sales. Black was the most popular used car colour, followed by grey and blue.

Ever-cleaner cars

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said the used car sector’s 25-month growth streak “is good news for fleet renewal and for consumers benefiting from the greater choice filtering through from the new market.

“Record sales of secondhand EVs also demonstrate a strong appetite for these cutting-edge cars at lower price points.”

Figures from the SMMT show that electrified used cars – including hybrids and PHEVs – now account for 7.7 percent of sales. They have grown more than 43 percent in one year alone.

Used EVs are the fourth most popular used car fuel type in the UK, ahead of PHEVs and closing in on hybrids in third.

Auto Trader confirmed rocketing interest in EVs, after a 51% increase in demand during 2024. EVs were also the fastest-selling used cars last year – outpacing even petrol cars.

“With a growing number of used electric models aged around 3-5 years old at price parity with petrol equivalents, affordability is clearly the tipping point for car buyers,” said commercial Director Ian Plummer.

“Combined with more choice and greater availability, the case for switching has never been more compelling.”

Top 10 best selling used cars in 2024

Ford Fiesta: 306,207 cars Vauxhall Corsa: 252,761 Volkswagen Golf: 231,440 Ford Focus: 228,220 Mini: 160,516 Vauxhall Astra: 159,495 BMW 3 Series: 158,574 Volkswagen Polo: 151,786 Nissan Qashqai: 138,810 BMW 1 Series: 125,440

