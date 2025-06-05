UK is the worst-hit country in Europe for car clocking

Mileage tampering is said to cost British car buyers more than £1.2 billion every year, according to new research.

John Redfern
John Redfern
UK Worst for Car Clocking

New research has found that car clocking is leading UK consumers to overpay a staggering amount for used vehicles each year. 

Clocking, also known as odometer tampering or mileage fraud, is when the recorded mileage of a car is illegally adjusted downwards. 

Digital odometers have created new ways for mileages to be fraudulently adjusted. And restricted mileage agreements on car finance packages are likely to increase the temptation.

Vehicle history reporting company CarVertical has crunched the numbers. It estimates the cost of clocking to be £4.5 billion across 17 European countries.

Rolling back the years

UK Worst for Car Clocking

CarVertical’s investigation discovered that the UK is the worst-affected country for clocking, accounting for £1.2 billion of the total cost to consumers. Buyers will typically overpay by 48.8 percent for a clocked car. 

This comes from buyers unwittingly purchasing a clocked car at a higher price. In other words, paying more than it would be worth based on its actual mileage.

Given the impact mileage can have on a car’s value, CarVertical says luxury vehicle buyers will be more adversely affected, given the higher prices paid.

Western Europe suffers the most

UK Worst for Car Clocking

The study found France loses £1 billion each year to odometer tampering. It is followed by Germany on £900 million, then Italy with losses of £400 million. 

Car owners in Eastern European countries such as Serbia and Romania were found to give less consideration to vehicle mileages, and therefore be less likely to clock a car. 

Matas Buzelis, automotive market expert at carVertical, said: “Proving that a car’s mileage has been falsified is extremely difficult. Without digitised records and data sharing between countries, odometer fraud remains easy to hide.

“It’s no secret that buyers prefer cars with lower mileage. Unfortunately, this makes them prime targets for fraud. When the mileage is rolled back, it creates the illusion of a better car condition than it is. Fraudsters target both economy and premium vehicles.”

Checking the MOT history of a used vehicle, along with obtaining a vehicle history report, can help to protect against buying a clocked car. 

ALSO READ:

Be like The Inbetweeners by renting this retro Fiat

McDonald’s expands EV charging network to 250 UK sites

Young Driver training tested: helping kids be safer on the road

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Young drivers can now tackle the famous Top Gear test track

John Redfern - 0
The Young Driver training scheme has added Dunsfold Aerodrome – home of the former Top Gear test track – to its new locations for 2025.

Dodge Durango focuses on Hemi V-8 power for 2026

John Redfern - 0
The updated, 2026 versions of the Dodge Durango three-row SUV are available to order now, with packages to boost comfort and towing ability.

Be like The Inbetweeners by renting this retro Fiat

John Redfern - 0
Inspired by the Fiat Cinquecento that stars in The Inbetweeners TV show, renting the car could even win you a trip to Thorpe Park.

McDonald’s expands EV charging network to 250 UK sites

John Redfern - 0
Less than five years after its partnership with the fast food chain started, InstaVolt has reached a major milestone with McDonald’s.