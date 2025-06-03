Be like The Inbetweeners by renting this retro Fiat

Inspired by the Fiat Cinquecento that stars in The Inbetweeners TV show, renting the car could even win you a trip to Thorpe Park.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The Inbetweeners Fiat Turo Rental

Fans of the cult comedy series The Inbetweeners can now hit the road in a classic Fiat inspired by the TV show.

Owned by the character of Simon Cooper, portrayed by actor Joe Thomas, the Fiat Cinquecento has become a recognisable part of British comedy culture. 

With its mismatched replacement red door, the yellow Cinquecento endured a number of mishaps throughout the sitcom’s three series.

Car sharing marketplace Turo has now added an Inbetweeners-inspired Fiat to its roster. And there’s a special prize for those who book the car first.

Bring your friends

The Inbetweeners Fiat Turo Rental

There is, as true Fiat fans will have spotted, a glaring difference between the car offered by Turo and the one that featured in The Inbetweeners.

While Simon Cooper drove a Cinquecento, the car available to rent is its replacement: the Fiat Seicento. 

However, if we want to be truly nerdy, ‘car friends’ will know that the Seicento was a heavily updated version of the Cinquecento. It also channelled a similar level of Italian spirit, which is arguably what matters most.

No need to catch a bus

The Inbetweeners Fiat Turo Rental

Turo will offer the Inbetweeners-themed Seicento for one month only. The car is available to hire in London, Birmingham and Manchester. 

The first to book the Fiat in each location will receive a voucher for tickets to Thorpe Park, location for one of the programme’s best-known episodes. To spare them a long drive down south, those booking in Manchester will be given a voucher for Alton Towers instead. 

Drivers need to be aged 25 or older to book the Seicento, with prices starting from a modest £55 per day.

Rory Brimmer, managing director at Turo UK, commented: “From its comparison to urine to its eventual watery grave, Simon’s car became as much a character in The Inbetweeners as the four lads themselves. Now, we’re giving fans the chance to get behind the wheel of this piece of British comedy history – and avoid long waits at the bus stop.”

Turo notes that the one-off Seicento is not linked to or endorsed by the producers or broadcaster of The Inbetweeners.

ALSO READ:

Hot Wheels could recreate your car as a die-cast model

Praga Bohema is fastest ICE car around Top Gear test track

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Young drivers can now tackle the famous Top Gear test track

John Redfern - 0
The Young Driver training scheme has added Dunsfold Aerodrome – home of the former Top Gear test track – to its new locations for 2025.

Dodge Durango focuses on Hemi V-8 power for 2026

John Redfern - 0
The updated, 2026 versions of the Dodge Durango three-row SUV are available to order now, with packages to boost comfort and towing ability.

McDonald’s expands EV charging network to 250 UK sites

John Redfern - 0
Less than five years after its partnership with the fast food chain started, InstaVolt has reached a major milestone with McDonald’s.

Toyota to build 300hp GR Corolla hot hatch in the UK

John Redfern - 0
To help meet demand for the 300hp hot hatchback, Toyota will produce the GR Corolla in Derbyshire from 2026 onwards.