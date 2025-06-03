Be like The Inbetweeners by renting this retro Fiat

Fans of the cult comedy series The Inbetweeners can now hit the road in a classic Fiat inspired by the TV show.

Owned by the character of Simon Cooper, portrayed by actor Joe Thomas, the Fiat Cinquecento has become a recognisable part of British comedy culture.

With its mismatched replacement red door, the yellow Cinquecento endured a number of mishaps throughout the sitcom’s three series.

Car sharing marketplace Turo has now added an Inbetweeners-inspired Fiat to its roster. And there’s a special prize for those who book the car first.

Bring your friends

There is, as true Fiat fans will have spotted, a glaring difference between the car offered by Turo and the one that featured in The Inbetweeners.

While Simon Cooper drove a Cinquecento, the car available to rent is its replacement: the Fiat Seicento.

However, if we want to be truly nerdy, ‘car friends’ will know that the Seicento was a heavily updated version of the Cinquecento. It also channelled a similar level of Italian spirit, which is arguably what matters most.

No need to catch a bus

Turo will offer the Inbetweeners-themed Seicento for one month only. The car is available to hire in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

The first to book the Fiat in each location will receive a voucher for tickets to Thorpe Park, location for one of the programme’s best-known episodes. To spare them a long drive down south, those booking in Manchester will be given a voucher for Alton Towers instead.

Drivers need to be aged 25 or older to book the Seicento, with prices starting from a modest £55 per day.

Rory Brimmer, managing director at Turo UK, commented: “From its comparison to urine to its eventual watery grave, Simon’s car became as much a character in The Inbetweeners as the four lads themselves. Now, we’re giving fans the chance to get behind the wheel of this piece of British comedy history – and avoid long waits at the bus stop.”

Turo notes that the one-off Seicento is not linked to or endorsed by the producers or broadcaster of The Inbetweeners.

