McDonald’s expands EV charging network to 250 UK sites

Less than five years after its partnership with the fast food chain started, InstaVolt has reached a major milestone with McDonald’s.

Electric vehicle charging network InstaVolt has reached an impressive milestone in its collaboration with McDonald’s. InstaVolt public chargers are now available at 250 McDonald’s restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

It represents a rapid expansion for a partnership between the two companies, which only began at the end of June 2020.

Since then, electric car drivers in the UK have covered more than 120 million miles thanks to InstaVolt charging at McDonald’s sites. This is the equivalent of driving around the Earth nearly 5,000 times.

The very first InstaVolt charging device was installed at a McDonald’s restaurant in Port Talbot, Wales. Today, there are more than 500 ultra-rapid chargers available. InstaVolt has deliberately targeted its partnership with McDonald’s at restaurant locations that are typically ‘off the grid’ for EVs. 

Some 1.5 million electric car drivers have now used InstaVolt charging devices at a McDonald’s. 

The environmental impact of these zero-emissions miles is apparently equivalent to planting 750,000 trees, then allowing them to grow for 10 years.

Fast food, faster charging

“Working with McDonald’s has been a cornerstone of our strategy to deliver reliable and convenient nationwide EV infrastructure,” said Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt.

“Their well-located restaurants give us the perfect platform to reach communities across the UK and Ireland. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together so far and look forward to growing our partnership further.”

Mike Spencer, VP for development at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, added, “McDonald’s is committed to delivering a great customer experience and our ongoing partnership with InstaVolt means we can do just that. 

“Providing accessible charging points enables customers with electric vehicles to visit one of our restaurants for a coffee or a meal and get an average of an 80 percent charge in 20 minutes. This is a brilliant milestone to have reached, and as we look to open 200 new restaurants over the next four years, continuing to make charging points available, where possible, will remain a priority.”

