New Volkswagen Transporter van is diesel, hybrid or fully electric

The seventh generation of the Volkswagen Transporter shares a platform with the Ford Transit Custom and now offers electric power.

Volkswagen Transporter T7

The new seventh-generation Volkswagen Transporter van has been unveiled at the IAA Transportation Show in Hannover, Germany.

It represents the first time the long-serving Transporter van will be offered with an electric powertrain, and the first time it has shared a platform with another vehicle in its 75-year history.

A collaboration with Ford means the new Transporter T7 uses the same underpinnings – along with some body and interior parts – as the latest Ford Transit Custom.

It continues the partnership between the two car companies, which recently led to the retro-inspired electric Ford Capri on Volkswagen’s MEB platform.

More space and up to nine seats

Volkswagen Transporter T7

The new Volkswagen Transporter is notably larger than its predecessor, translating into more space inside. Offered in two wheelbases, compared to the old T6 van, the standard-length version boasts a 10 percent increase in cargo capacity – now 5.8 cubic metres. 

In high-roof, long-wheelbase form, the new Transporter T7 panel van can carry 9.0 cubic metres of cargo.

There are multiple seating and layout options available, including a nine-seater Caravelle minibus specification.

Volkswagen says the new Transporter T7 completes its iconic ‘Bulli’ range, being sold alongside the electric ID.Buzz and the Multivan.

Seven powertrain options, including electric

Volkswagen Transporter T7

Transporter T7 customers can choose from seven different powertrain options, ensuring almost every base is covered.

Diesel remains very much on the menu, with three versions of the 2.0-litre TDI four-cylinder engine offered. Power outputs of 110hp, 150hp and 170hp are available. The latter is equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Plug-in hybrid drive comes from a Ford-supplied eHybrid setup, with a considerable combined output of 232hp.

The all-electric e-Transporter and e-Caravelle models come with a 64kWh battery, plus the choice of 136hp, 218hp and 286hp power outputs.

A mobile modern workplace

Volkswagen Transporter T7

For those who need extra traction, Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive-system can be specified with the 150hp and 170hp diesel engines. Both the Transporter van and Caravelle come with the popular option of off-road-ready PanAmericana trim, too.

On the inside, the new Transporter follows the Volkswagen approach of ditching the majority of physical buttons for touchscreen controls. A 13-inch central infotainment display is combined with a digital instrument panel.

LED headlights, keyless entry, multiple USB charging sockets and cruise control will be included as standard equipment on all versions.

UK pricing and full specifications for the new Transporter T7 will be announced closer to when first deliveries begin in 2025.

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

