A six-wheeled Suzuki Jimny exists – and you could buy it

The fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny achieved icon status from the very start, generating the level of interest and enthusiasm typically reserved for new supercars.

In fact, not long after being launched, the Jimny boasted residual values comparable with the most desirable sports cars.

Boosting the Jimny’s appeal are a wealth of aftermarket tuning options. These offer the chance to turn your diminutive Suzuki into a replica of a Land Rover Defender, or even a Ford Bronco.

However, the forthcoming Historics Auctioneers Symphony of Spring sale, to be held at Ascot Racecourse, offers the chance to own a truly unique Suzuki Jimny.

Real six appeal

When the fourth-generation Jimny was first revealed, digital renders of six-wheeled variants appeared online. The owner of this particular Suzuki liked the idea so much, he commissioned his very own triple-axle Jimny.

Imported to the UK from Japan as a regular Jimny with an automatic transmission, the compact off-roader was handed over to Mocho Fabrications in Worcestershire.

Specialising in bespoke 4×4 conversions, Mocho extended the chassis rails, adapted the Jimny’s bodywork into a pickup truck, then installed a third axle using original Suzuki parts.

It is worth noting that the third axle is not driven, leaving this as a 6×4 Jimny, instead of a complete 6×6. The 102hp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine was also untouched, although a turbocharger kit could easily add more performance if desired.

A unique proposition

Given the level of work involved, the Jimny was treated to a complete exterior respray in the distinctive shade of Audi Nardo Grey. On the inside, black and grey diamond-stitched leather covers the seats, plus there is a new Kenwood audio system with Apple CarPlay compatibility.

New tyres have been fitted, and the Jimny has an MOT certificate valid until February 2026, meaning it is ready to hit the road.

Being a one-off creation, gauging the value of something like the Jimny 6×4 is not an easy task.

However, Historics Auctioneers has suggested a pre-auction estimate of between £40,000 and £50,000. The Suzuki will cross the block on 1 March 2025.

