BMW is USA’s biggest vehicle exporter, worth $10.1 billion in 2024

BMW has continued its successful run of being the leading automotive exporter in the United States.

New information confirmed by the US Department of Commerce shows that BMW Manufacturing’s Plant Spartanburg exported vehicles worth $10.1 billion (£7.98 billion) in 2024.

The figure means that during the last decade, BMW has achieved total vehicle exports from the United States worth $104 billion (£82 billion).

Close to 63 percent of all the BMWs made at Plant Spartanburg – equivalent to 2.7 million cars – were shipped overseas between 2014 and 2024.

From South Carolina to the world

From the 396,117 X-branded BMW SUVs built at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina during 2024, almost 225,000 were exported to Europe, South Korea, Canada and China.

The plant also celebrated its 30th anniversary during 2024 – saw the opening of BMW’s first press shop in North America, which means body panels for the BMW X3 can now be stamped in-house. The X3 is one of the core models built at Plant Spartanburg, and one of the BMW’s best-selling vehicles in the United States.

Further investment has expanded the assembly hall responsible for building the BMW X3 and X4 models by 50 percent to 2.4 million square feet. The extra space will be used for manufacturing fully electric vehicles by 2026.

Aiming for an electric future

Electrification will be key to BMW Manufacturing’s future in the United States. The plan is to build six fully electric models in the country by 2030.

A substantial $700 million (£552 million) is being spent on BMW Plant Woodruff, also located in South Carolina. Set to be operational later next month, this will produce high-voltage batteries for electric models assembled in Spartanburg.

“When the first BMW rolled off the assembly line in 1994, it was the beginning of a great legacy for Plant Spartanburg in the United States,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “Our dedicated associates have assembled nearly seven million BMWs, and because of our export success, millions of customers around the world experience the innovative technology and premium quality of our X vehicles.”

“Our achievement as the country’s leading automotive exporter demonstrates BMW’s trusted partnership with this state and our continued commitment to the United States.”

