New 2025 e-Vitara is Suzuki’s first electric SUV

The electric Suzuki e-Vitara will go into production in spring 2025, offering affordable prices and genuine 4x4 capability.

New Suzuki eVitara

Revealed in Milan, Italy, the new e-Vitara is Suzuki’s first mass-production fully electric car.

Based on a specially developed EV platform, the e-Vitara was designed with traditional Suzuki off-road prowess in mind. It will replace the existing, combustion-powered Vitara SUV.

The launch of the e-Vitara is part of Suzuki’s journey towards full electrification, with various petrol models such as the Jimny, Ignis and Swift Sport now dropped from its UK range.

Available with 4WD

New Suzuki eVitara

Suzuki’s new Heartect-e ‘skateboard’ platform is designed solely for electric vehicles. It offers two battery sizes and allows for both two- and four-wheel-drive setups

The entry-level 49kWh battery is available with two-wheel-drive only, and is combined with a 142hp electric motor. 

Opting for the larger 61kWh battery increases motor output to 172hp in 2WD guise. Choose the 4WD e-Vitara and you gain an additional 64hp electric motor, resulting in a combined torque figure of 221lb ft.

The front and rear axles of the 4WD e-Vitara can apportion torque independently, via Suzuki’s Allgrip-e system. A driver-selectable Trail mode is designed for off-road use, recreating the effect of a limited-slip differential to maximise traction.

A Toyota version is coming, too

New Suzuki eVitara

Suzuki will build the e-Vitara in Gujarat, India, with production expected to start in spring 2025. Japan, Europe and India will be the first target markets, although Suzuki has yet to reveal e-Vitara prices or final specifications.

The e-Vitara is expected to continue the partnership between Suzuki and Toyota, meaning a version of the Toyota Urban SUV concept will make use of the same Heartect-e platform.

Speaking at the launch event in Milan, company president Toshihiro Suzuki said: “The e-Vitara is our first BEV, developed through repeated trial and error to create an easy-to-use BEV for our customers. In order to realise a carbon-neutral society, we will provide a variety of options, including BEVs, hybrid vehicles and CNG vehicles, tailored to specific regions. 

“Introduction of the e-Vitara represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality. Following the launch of the e-Vitara, we will continue to expand our BEV line- up and propose mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions.”

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

