One-off Honda Civic has the world’s most silver paint

The unique Honda Civic commemorates 25 years of hybrid engine technology, with special paint that contains real silver.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Honda Silveriest Paint Hybrid

A new Honda Civic hatchback features the world’s most silver paintwork, helping the company mark a special silver anniversary.

The ‘silveriest’ paint includes elements of the actual precious metal, ensuring this is a truly bespoke Civic e:HEV hybrid

For Honda, the occasion is the 25th anniversary of the radical Insight hybrid, which made its European debut in the autumn of 1999.

Today, Honda has fully embraced hybrid technology, with all cars in its UK range now offered with electrified power.

A silver anniversary gift

Honda Silveriest Paint Hybrid

The Civic’s special finish is the work of British artist Stuart Semple. The inventor of a bespoke range of paints, Semple’s creations include Pinkest Pink, Goldest Gold and Blackest Black.

Sourced from his Culture Hustle gallery, Semple made the shimmering Silveriest Silver hue with 64 percent real silver flakes, combined with pigments blended in an acrylic suspension. 

The result is paintwork that replicates the effect of solid silver, but without the eye-watering expense.

The Syrup Room in Bournemouth undertook the task of painting the Civic e:HEV, requiring three days to complete the job. Multiple layers of specialist protective and removable paint were required, before the final coats of Silveriest Silver were applied with high precision spraying equipment.

A quarter-century of hybrids

Honda Silveriest Paint Hybrid

Launched in 1999, the Honda Insight combined futuristic styling with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 68hp. Honda’s first-generation Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) hybrid system contributed a further 13hp. 

The Insight’s sleek styling and impressive aerodynamics helped it achieve an average fuel economy figure of 83.1mpg. 

Nik Pearson of Honda Motor Europe, said: “Honda’s hybrid know-how is unmatched in the industry. In 1999 we set about building the world’s most fuel-efficient car, the revolutionary Insight, which was the first petrol-electric hybrid car in Europe. 

“Today we offer a fully electrified model range, the majority of which feature our innovative e:HEV powertrain. It’s for these reasons we’ve marked 25 years of hybrid technology with the ultimate silver anniversary gift: the Silveriest Civic. And doesn’t it look fantastic?”

ALSO READ:

Honda Civic review

Honda Civic Type R review

Retro Honda Civic, Integra and Accord Type R driven: which one wins?

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

BTCC to ditch hybrid power for sustainable petrol in 2025

John Redfern - 0
After successful tests of sustainable race fuel, the BTCC will end the use of electrified hybrid tech from the 2025 season onwards.

What to do if your car key fob stops working

Motoring Research team - 0
Worried about keyless car theft? We explain what to do if you suspect the signal from your key fob has been compromised by a jamming device.

New 2025 Skoda Kodiaq vRS debuts with 265hp and 7 seats

John Redfern - 0
The second Skoda Kodiaq vRS delivers more power and performance than its predecessor, but still boasts plenty of space

All we want for Christmas… is a Tamiya remote control GR Yaris

John Redfern - 0
Inspired by the classic 1979 Tamiya Sand Scorcher buggy, just 25 examples of the radio-controlled Toyota GR Yaris will be made.
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice