Unique ex-Sultan of Brunei Lamborghini LM002 Wagon up for sale

Still searching for the ultimate bespoke Christmas gift? May we suggest a unique ‘station wagon’ version of the Lamborghini LM002?

Commissioned by the Sultan of Brunei for his extensive and legendary car collection, this is believed to be the only factory-supported LM002 Wagon ever produced.

Even among the thousands of cars that made up the Sultan’s record-breaking collection, the LM002 Wagon is a true rarity.

Stockholm-based specialist Motikon has now listed the LM002 on the Bring a Trailer auction platform – and it is already attracting plenty of attention.

A truly bespoke Lamborghini

The ‘Rambo Lambo’ LM002 was hardly a vehicle for shy and retiring types. However, the modifications commissioned by the Sultan of Brunei make this Wagon model even harder to ignore.

Delivered new via the Hong Seh Company in Singapore, the Lamborghini was sent to Italian coachbuilder Autocostruzioni Salvatore Diomante in 1989.

Diomante undertook a range of modifications, including the raised roofline and extended, estate-style bodywork. A power-operated sunroof was added, too.

Originally finished black, like many vehicles in the Sultan’s car collection, the LM002 Wagon was later repainted in silver.

A blast from the past

The interior of the LM002 Wagon was no less dramatic, with its new rear bodywork accommodating a U-shaped lounge seating area. If your dream is to own a V12-powered sitting room, look no further.

Black leather was used extensively throughout the cabin, along with acres of wood trim, including a wood-rimmed steering wheel.

Retro entertainment features include a centre console that houses a Pioneer CRT television and DVD player, plus a CD player mounted in the roof.

Motikon notes that the TV currently does not work, and that the car’s headlining is now sagging in places.

Prestigious provenance included

Diomante left the Lamborghini unchanged mechanically, which means a 455hp 5.2-litre quad-cam V12 breathing through six Weber carburettors.

This is connected to a five-speed ZF manual gearbox, plus a four-wheel-drive system featuring three self-locking differentials. There is also a dual-range transfer case for serious off-road action.

Around 11,000km (6,700 miles) have been recorded on the LM002’s odometer, with just 500 miles added by the current owner.

Bolstering the LM002 Wagon’s intrigue is that, following its royal ownership, it was purchased by Bernd Pischetsrieder. The German engineer and executive previously served as CEO of both BMW and Volkswagen.

Time to place your bids

During Pischetsrieder’s ownership of the Lamborghini, he sought official factory verification for the LM002 Wagon. It means the special 4×4 now comes with a ‘Certificato di Iscrizione’, confirming its full history.

Extensive provenance, including invoices and historic photographs, will also be included in the sale of this one-off LM002.

Filip Larsson, CEO of Motikon, commented: “Cars from the Brunei collection almost never leave private hands – and the factory-supported LM002 wagon is one of the most elusive of them all. The fact that it later spent years doing Swedish school runs makes it a once-in-a-lifetime story, not just a sale. It’s the kind of vehicle that reshapes a collection.”

Bidding for the LM002 Wagon will be live on Bring a Trailer until Monday 8 December 2025. Just in time for Christmas delivery, then…

