Bentley Mulsanne used by King Charles heads to auction

A 2013 Bentley Mulsanne originally used by King Charles III is set to be auctioned next week.

The H&H Classics Millbrook Sale will see the Bentley saloon sold amongst a range of other intriguing vehicles, from an Aston Martin DB4 Vantage to a Ford Capri.

However, the Bentley used by the former Prince of Wales will likely be one of the leading lots, with an estimate of between £80,000 and £100,000.

That it comes with a desirable and very luxurious specification, and Bentley’s twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V8 engine, will only heighten the Mulsanne’s appeal.

A Bentley fit for royal service

Originally owned by the Bentley Motor Cars Press and Special Vehicles Department, the Mulsanne was allocated to the royal household in December 2013.

A number of Mulsannes were used by the royal family, with several built to a special specification for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

This particular Bentley, finished in Dark Sapphire with a Magnolia leather interior, was used extensively by the Prince of Wales. Numerous images on the auction listing show ‘DA63 XGO’ with the now-King Charles III.

Royal provenance is included

As might be expected for a car serving the royal household, the Mulsanne came with a high level of standard specification.

This included 21-inch alloy wheels, four-wheel air suspension, burr walnut interior trim, a rear-view parking camera, power-adjustable lumbar support in the front and outer rear seats, a power-closing boot lid, a digital radio, television reception and a heat-insulating windscreen.

Maintenance during its royal service was undertaken by either Bentley dealerships or the marque’s own Press and Special Vehicles Department.

In total, nine service stamps are found in the Mulsanne’s history file, with around 34,000 miles now showing on its odometer.

Ready for a new household

Bentley retained ownership of ‘DA63 XGO’ until 2017, when it was sold to a private collector. It subsequently changed hands again in 2023, becoming the property of the current vendor.

Given the provenance behind the Mulsanne, along with its strong level of standard specification, expectations are high for when it crosses the block.

The Bentley will be auctioned on Wednesday 3 December 2025, with the H&H Classics sale taking place at Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire.

ALSO READ:

New 666hp Supersports is the lightest Bentley for 85 years

Bentley Flying Spur Speed 2025 review

Best luxury cars to buy in 2025