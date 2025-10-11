Lamborghini Fenomeno stars at new flagship London showroom

Lamborghini has opened a new flagship UK showroom in Berkeley Square. The Lamborghini Mayfair site is positioned just across the road from arch-rival Ferrari, making life simpler for London’s supercar shoppers.

Hosting a champagne reception for 350 of the Italian marque’s best customers, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann toasted a “true destination showroom” that will complement the existing dealership in South Kensington.

“The UK is consistently in our top four markets worldwide,” added Winkelmann. “This London location also connects with our international clientele who regularly frequent this capital city.”

Fenomeno makes London debut

The dramatic backdrop for the Mayfair opening was a new Lamborghini Fenomeno: the 1,080hp hybrid hypercar that is limited to 29 examples worldwide.

According to Davide Sfrecola, head of Lamborghini UK, three cars from the production run – priced at upwards of £3 million each – were sold in London.

Visitors could also get up close with the new Lamborghini Temerario, which replaces the Huracan as Lamborghini’s ‘baby’ supercar. Powered by a turbocharged V8 and three electric motors, the Temerario serves up 920hp for 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 207mph. Come back to Motoring Research for a full review early next month.

A hub for Lamborghini owners

The new showroom is owned by H.R. Owen, which also operates dealerships for luxury automotive brands such as Aston Martin, Lotus, Maserati and Rolls-Royce.

Mayfair joins 11 other Lamborghini showrooms across the UK, including sites in Tunbridge Wells, Chelmsford, Bristol, Manchester and Edinburgh. “Each dealership might sell 30-50 vehicles a year,” says Davide Sfrecola, “but they also act as hubs for owners to meet, make friends and drive their cars.”

A total of 806 Lamborghinis were sold in Britain last year, split between the V12 Revuelto, outgoing V10 Huracan and hybrid V8 Urus SE SUV. Customers typically added around 30 percent to the base price of each car in personalisation, helping Lamborghini achieve record revenues of €3.09 billion (£2.69 billion) in 2024.

This time it’s personal

To get a taste of the options available, we’re taken downstairs to the ‘Ad Personam’ lounge by Lamborghini’s customisation experience manager, Camilla Keim. “Almost every Revuelto we sell has at least one item from Ad Personam,” she explains. “It’s the cherry on the cake for our clients.”

Lamborghini offers more than 400 off-the-shelf paint colours, including special multi-layered ‘chamaeleon’ shades that change colour in the sunlight. However, you can also choose a completely custom colour. “The story behind our Verde Scandal green is that an Italian model visited Lamborghini HQ and ordered a car in the same colour as her dress,” recounts Sfrecola. “Apparently, she took off her dress right there and left it with them – hence the ‘scandal’.”

Other Ad Personam touches range from paint containing genuine diamond dust to one-off cars with unique bodywork and interior trim – “the haute couture of personalisation,” says Keim.

Lamborghini Mayfair will offer two Ad Personam appointments per day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, catering for those who want to make their new supercar or SUV more individual. The rest of us will just have to enjoy gawping through the windows. You can find the showroom on the corner of Bruton Street and Berkeley Square, W1.

