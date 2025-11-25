Time is running out to bid on James May’s Porsche 911

Your chance to bid on a Porsche 911 Carrera S owned since new by TV presenter James May – the former star of Top Gear and The Grand Tour – is counting down fast.

For sale through the Collecting Cars online auction platform, the 2010 911 Carrera S has already attracted plenty of bids.

Described as being in ‘Porsche purist specification’, the ownership story behind the rear-engined sports car only adds to its appeal.

With the auction due to end on the evening of Tuesday 25 November 2025, don’t delay when it comes to placing a bid…

Made for Porsche enthusiasts

Despite the ‘Captain Slow’ persona he cultivated on Top Gear, James May is a true enthusiast when it comes to his personal vehicles – as this Carrara White 997-generation Porsche makes clear.

Carrera S specification means a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine that delivers 380hp and 310lb ft of torque. It’s combined with a six-speed manual gearbox and the optional limited-slip differential.

Other equipment includes 19-inch Carrera Classic alloy wheels with 5mm spacers, plus red-painted brake calipers and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

The interior is finished in Ocean Blue leather with aluminium-look trim. A Bose audio system, cruise control and extended navigation for the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system are included, too.

‘Too many cars, not enough space’

With 31,294 miles recorded on its odometer, the Carrera S has been serviced by Porsche Centre West London and marque specialist Number 5 Garage.

Accompanying the car will be the owner’s manual, a collection of MOT test certificates, maintenance invoices and the original order form.

James May commented: “I’ve had this 911 from new, and I’ve loved every mile of its life with me. I’m only parting with it because I have too many cars and not enough space – a common issue when you love cars.

“It’s a wonderful thing: fast enough, beautifully balanced, and with that lovely manual gearbox that reminds you why Porsche gets these cars so right. I hope its next custodian enjoys it as much as I have.”

