Skoda has made a van version of its Enyaq electric SUV

The electric Skoda Enyaq family SUV can now be officially converted into a van. Developed in collaboration with Strongs Plastic Products, the Enyaq Cargo represents the first electric vehicle van conversion by Skoda UK.

The Enyaq Cargo was initially built to satisfy demand from National Grid Energy Distribution, which has ordered 70 examples of the new vehicle.

Now the Enyaq Cargo is now being offered to a wider array of fleet customers, as an electric van fully compliant with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) rules on light commercial vehicles.

From family SUV to electric van

Skoda has used the Enyaq Edition 85 and Sportline 85x passenger SUVs as the basis for its Cargo model. This gives customers a choice between rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

The Enyaq Cargo conversion sees the rear seats removed, with the electric windows also deactivated. Heavily tinted glass is used for the rear windows, with a new bulkhead installed behind the front seats.

Multiple load lashing points are installed in the rear of the Enyaq Cargo. There is also a bespoke storage box for the electric charging cable.

The remainder of the Enyaq Cargo is left untouched meaning that, from the outside, it looks like just another example of the award-winning electric SUV.

Ready to get to work

Mechanically, the Enyaq Cargo retains the same 82kWh battery pack as the regular SUV. That means an official WLTP range of 359 miles for the Edition 80 version, and 332 miles for the AWD Sportline 85x.

DC rapid charging is supported by both variants, allowing a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 28 minutes.

Available exclusively to commercial fleet users, enquiries for the Skoda Enyaq Cargo are being taken now. Prices for the Edition 80 start from £44,310 on the road, with the Cargo conversion package adding £1,815 plus VAT.

