New McLaren MCL-HY Hypercar is ready for Le Mans in 2027

McLaren has released more details about its forthcoming Le Mans Hypercar racer, including the new car’s name.

The MCL-HY FIA Hypercar will enter the 2027 World Endurance Championship (WEC) and race at Le Mans itself, as McLaren continues to expand its global motorsport presence.

Combined with McLaren Racing’s teams in IndyCar and Formula 1, it means the Woking-based company will contest all three parts of the Triple Crown of Motorsport in a single season.

Whether McLaren can manage the epic feat of winning the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same year will be something to watch in 2027.

Along with unveiling the racing version of the MCL-HY, McLaren also revealed a limited-production track-day version, intended for wealthy VIP customers.

Ready to race in 2027

In common with other car manufacturers competing in the WEC under LMDh Hypercar rules, the chassis for the McLaren MCL-HY will be built by Dallara.

The Italian company already supplies two teams on the Hypercar grid. Both BMW and Cadillac use a carbon fibre monocoque chassis from Dallara.

The MCL-HY’s twin-turbocharged, McLaren-built V6 engine has a hybrid MGU system. Together, they send up to 707hp to the rear wheels. Combined with a minimum weight of 1,030kg, the MCL-HY will deliver extreme performance.

Track testing of the MCL-HY is due to commence this month, with a livery inspired by the iconic McLaren M6A Can-Am prototype racer.

McLaren Hypercar Team works driver Mikkel Jensen will take the lead on testing, aided by McLaren Driver Development Programme drivers Gregoire Saucy and Richard Verschoor.

Exclusive MCL-HY track car to follow

Along with the competition version, the MCL-HY will spawn a collaboration between the McLaren Racing team and McLaren Automotive road car company.

The track-only MCL-HY GTR ditches the hybrid system and gains a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged engine producing around 730hp. It will also weigh less than the competition car, providing what McLaren calls ‘a purer driving experience’.

The GTR will be offered solely to exclusive McLaren clients, allowing them behind-the-scenes access to the WEC racing operation. In addition, buyers get a two-year track driving programme at circuits around the world.

Each fortunate owner of an MCL-HY GTR will receive professional driver coaching and a dedicated pit crew, plus race engineer support at events. They simply have to turn up and drive.

The package is similar to that offered to owners of the Ferrari 499P Modificata, a derivative of the Scuderia’s Le Mans-winning race car.

Aiming for a Triple Crown of success

When the MCL-HY hits the track for the 2027 World Endurance Championship, the car will be raced under the new McLaren United AS team banner.

This is a partnership with the successful United Autosports team, which also happens to be co-owned by McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown.

Following the latest McLaren Hypercar news, Brown commented: “Years and months in the making and here we are, revealing the MCL-HY to the world. McLaren Racing now has three race cars ready to contest the biggest motorsport series in the world: Formula 1, IndyCar and WEC.

“This means McLaren, its partners and fans can challenge for the Triple Crown of Monaco GP, Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans together – a unique cross-series story that sets us apart.”

Deliveries of the McLaren MCL-HY GTR track car will begin towards the end of 2027, following the racing debut of the motorsport model.

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