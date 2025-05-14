Skoda Enyaq vRS electric SUV gets a go-faster makeover

The electric Skoda Enyaq vRS has been given a mid-life makeover, including a substantial boost in performance.

Still offered in both SUV and Coupe body styles, the Enyaq vRS can now claim the joint crown as Skoda’s fastest-accelerating production car.

A 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds makes the revised Enyaq vRS as rapid as the recently announced (and smaller) Elroq vRS. It’s also 1.1 seconds quicker than the pre-facelift model.

Johannes Neft, Skoda board member for technical development, said: “With the Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupe vRS, we have made the range toppers of the new Enyaq family even more dynamic, while maintaining their high level of comfort and everyday usability.”

Goes faster, looks lower

Powering the updated Enyaq vRS are a pair of electric motors that generate a combined total of 340hp – some 41hp more than the previous model. Maximum torque has also increased to 402lb ft.

Standard all-wheel drive helps keep the torque boost in check, although the vRS retains a top speed limited to 111mph.

For the facelifted Enyaq vRS, Skoda has lowered the suspension by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear. The Dynamic Chassis Control system now offers 15 different stiffness settings, with performance tyres also fitted as standard.

The Enyaq vRS comes with an 84kWh battery pack, allowing for an official range of 340 miles. Compatible with DC charging devices up to 185kW, it can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 26 minutes.

Order your vRS from June 2025

Gloss black trim is used extensively for the exterior of the Enyaq vRS, covering the side mirrors, roof rails, model badges and new ‘Tech Deck’ front grille.

The vivid ‘Hyper Green’ paint colour seen here is exclusive to Enyaq vRS models. Customers can also select 20-inch or 21-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there is a choice between vRS Lounge and vRS Suite design themes. Standard equipment includes three-zone climate control, a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen and a head-up display with augmented reality tech.

Prices for the Skoda Enyaq SUV vRS start from £51,660, with the Enyaq Coupe vRS from £53,560. Order books will be opened next month.

