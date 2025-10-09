Skoda celebrates 130 years with the fastest Fabia ever

This year sees Skoda reach its 130th anniversary – and the Czech marque is celebrating with a special edition Fabia.

Based on the range-topping Monte Carlo, the new Fabia 130 becomes the fastest production version of the Skoda supermini.

Inspired by Skoda’s decades of rallying success, the design and engineering of the Fabia 130 was undertaken by the brand’s Technical Development team.

It marks the first Fabia hot hatch in more than a decade, following the demise of the second-generation vRS model.

Fabia engages Sport mode

Powering the Fabia 130 is an enhanced version of Skoda’s turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, generating 177hp and 184lb ft of torque.

With a 27hp boost over the regular Monte Carlo, the Fabia 130 now accelerates from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds. Top speed is 142mph.

Skoda has revised the dual-clutch transmission so the Fabia holds onto more revs when upshifting. It also makes faster downshifts when Sport mode is engaged.

The Fabia 130’s suspension has been lowered by 15mm, giving a bolder stance on 18-inch ‘Libra’ alloy wheels.

Big performance, big price

Buyers will have a choice of four exterior colours for the Fabia 130: Moon White, Velvet Red, Race Blue and Black Magic. All come with a gloss black roof and mirror caps.

A subtle front splitter and rear diffuser are fitted, along with a more substantial roof spoiler and dual-tailpipe exhaust system. Skoda has added ‘130’ badges to the boot and front wings for good measure.

Inside, sports seats are combined with a three-spoke steering wheel and stainless steel pedals. Grey and black decorative trim is found on the dashboard, with special ‘Fabia 130’ sill tread plates.

As the top model in Skoda’s supermini range, the Fabia 130 will command a premium price, costing from £29,995.

Skoda dealerships will begin accepting orders for the hottest Fabia from 30 October 2025.

