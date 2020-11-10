How to drive safely on a smart motorway

Many parts of the motorway network use technology to monitor and manage the flow of traffic. Here's how to drive safely on a smart motorway.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
How to drive on a smart motorway

A smart motorway is a technology-enabled section of motorway that uses traffic management methods to control the flow of traffic, reduce congestion and improve journey times. This map shows routes of completed smart motorways and smart motorways under construction.

There are three types of smart motorway in the network:

  • Dynamic hard shoulder: where the hard shoulder is temporarily opened up to traffic.
  • All lane running: where the full width of the road is usable with emergency refuge areas alongside.
  • Controlled motorway: with three or more lanes, a hard shoulder and variable speed limits.

Not everyone is a fan of smart motorways, with some motorists arguing that the absence of a hard shoulder makes them more dangerous than conventional motorways. Earlier this year, we published a list of the pros and cons of smart motorways.

Highways England, which manages the motorway network, said that since the introduction of the first smart motorway in 2006, journey reliability has improved by 22 percent and personal injury accidents have reduced by more than a half.

Red X closed lanes smart motorway fines

The RAC said: “In recent years, there has been a movement towards the permanent conversion of the hard shoulder into a running lane which has concerned us.

“The removal of the hard shoulder fundamentally increases the risk to drivers who might suffer a breakdown and are unable to reach a refuge area.

“To combat this, the RAC has worked with Highways England to increase the numbers of emergency refuge areas (ERAs), increase awareness and prominence of these by getting them repainted orange and make sure that the latest technology is used to detect when a vehicle is in trouble.”

Tips for driving safely on a smart motorway

Highways England has the following advice for motorists driving on a smart motorway:

  • Never drive in a lane closed by a red ‘X’: not only is it illegal, you also risk receiving a £100 fine. You’re also endangering the lives of other motorists and anyone who could be working in the closed lane.
  • Keep to the speed limits shown on the signs: Highways England uses sensors and cameras to monitor traffic volumes, with limits set accordingly.
  • A hard shoulder is always identified by a solid white unbroken line. If there’s no speed limit displayed above it or a red ‘X’ is displayed, do not use it except in emergency.
  • A broken white line indicates a normal running lane.
  • If the hard shoulder is being used as an extra lane, use the designated emergency areas for emergencies.
  • If your vehicle experiences difficulties, exit the motorway immediately.
  • If you break down, put your hazard lights on.
  • Most breakdowns are preventable: keep your car maintained, check your tyres and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey.

In an emergency or breakdown

Using the hazard lights

If you’re unable to exit the motorway, follow these steps:

  1. Use an emergency area. These are marked with blue signs with an orange SOS telephone symbol.
  2. If you can leave your vehicle safely, contact Highways England using the emergency telephone. Alternatively, call 0300 123 5000 from your mobile.
  3. If you can’t get to an emergency area, move to the hard shoulder (where available) or as close to the nearside as possible.
  4. Consider exiting the vehicle via the nearside door and waiting behind the safety barrier.
  5. Switch on your hazard lights and side lights. DO NOT USE A WARNING TRIANGLE.
  6. Contact your breakdown provider.

Red ‘X’

A red ‘X’ means that you must stay out of a lane that is closed to traffic. The red ‘X’ might be displayed on an overhead gantry or on large signs next to the motorway.

It’s illegal to drive in a lane closed by a red ‘X’ sign. You could receive a fixed penalty of up to £100 and three points, and in some cases more severe penalties or a court appearance.

Variable speed limits

Variable speed limit sign

Highways England might impose a variable speed limit at busy times, but they can be automatically triggered by sensors that monitor traffic flow.

The speed limit is displayed inside a red circle and is legally enforceable. If no limit is displayed, the national speed limit applies. Speed cameras are in operation on the smart motorway network and the police are responsible for enforcing speeding offences.

Keep left

You should always drive in the left-hand lane when the road ahead is clear. You must not drive on the hard shoulder except in an emergency or if instructed to by the police, Highways England or by signs.

Click here for more news and information on smart motorways.

Related Articles

Advice

Which car brands offer an online buying service?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Many car manufacturers have embraced the digital age by launching online car buying services. Here's a list of brands and what they offer.
Read more
Advice

How to drive safely with pets on board

Motoring Research team - 0
We explain how carry larger animals, such as dogs, in your car safely – including using a boot crate and seatbelt harness.
Read more
Advice

Car fog lights: how and when to use them

Motoring Research team - 1
Everything you need to know about car fog lights, including how and when to switch them on, plus the penalty for using them incorrectly.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

2 COMMENTS

  1. I think these roads are very dangerous I was on the M25 when a car broken down in the nearside lane and it was horrendous. These only reason these have been a drop in accident is because cars are more reliable so they do not break down so much. I would feel very frighten if I broke down I one of these lanes.

  2. in the lay buy on smart motorway see lorry park up in the lay buy for the night stopping car with emergency parking in a safe place

    there is no police around sort out parking of lorry and fine them

    if a disable people driving a car aloned they can not exit the car if they in trouble have to stop in the car unit help come
    leave them at risk from a car hitting them in there can

    I hope we can go back to the hard lane on the motorway for every one safety

    more police on the motorway to fine bdd driving

    I hate driving on smart motorway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

UK residents reveal frustration at drivers who park outside their house

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research shows that 60 percent of motorists believe they have a legal right to park outside their home. Some even confront other motorists.
Read more

Here are the most common motoring offences committed by young drivers

Car News John Redfern - 0
Data reveals how many drivers aged between 16 and 25 committed driving offences last year, and how likely they are to reoffend.
Read more

M6 Toll prices rise – but new FlexiPass will save locals money

Car News Richard Aucock - 1
Prices rise for cars using the M6 Toll on 4 December – but the operator has launched a pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving discounts to local people.
Read more

New car scrappage deals: all the offers

Car News Andrew Brady - 1
New for old: Citroen, Dacia, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Renault and Toyota are offering scrappage deals until the end of 2020.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

This new calculator reveals your real-world CO2 emissions

Ethan Jupp - 0
Work out how much CO2 you're emitting day-to-day with this new emissions calculator
Read more

Motorists told to beware of SORN scam websites

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The DVLA is warning drivers to beware of fake SORN websites using scam tactics to charge motorists for a service that is free via the official channel.
Read more

Caffeine & Machine is the buzzing new retreat for petrolheads

Richard Aucock - 0
The new must-visit destination in Stratford-upon-Avon for everyone who's into cars, bikes, burgers, coffee and passion
Read more

Features

Silverstone Classic 2018 visitors drive the coolest cars

Richard Aucock - 0
People drove to Silverstone Classic 2018 and showed they were proper enthusiasts
Read more

Fuel duty revenue plunges £2.4 billion during lockdown

Richard Aucock - 0
Treasury coffers have been hit with a £2.4 billion hole as income from fuel duty plunges during lockdown to a 30-year low.
Read more

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick wins historic 2019 W Series Championship

John Redfern - 0
Tense race at Brands Hatch saw Chadwick secure title victory in the all-female series, with fellow Brit Alice Powell winning final race of the season
Read more

Reviews

How to save money when buying a new car

Julie Sinclair - 0
Save money with our top tips for getting the cheapest deal on your next car, including advice on PCP car finance, what to buy and when
Read more

London ULEZ: what you need to know

Ethan Jupp - 2
The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) covers much of central London – and is due to expand. How much does it cost and are you liable to pay?
Read more

The cheapest new cars with 5 stars for safety

John Redfern - 1
It’s easy to say you can’t put a price on safety, but when it comes to buying a new car, you don’t need to break the bank to protect yourself on the road.
Read more

Advice

The UK’s most reliable company cars

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Fleet News reliability survey uses data from 700,000 company cars
Read more

How to get free vehicle tax if you are a disabled driver

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Disabled drivers may be entitled to free vehicle tax (VED). Here's everything you need to know, including how to make an application.
Read more

PCP car finance: How to avoid charges when you return the keys

Ethan Jupp - 0
Unexpected fees can be a nasty surprise when you return a car at the end of a finance deal. Here are some actionable tips to avoid them.
Read more