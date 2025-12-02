Motorists in favour of breathalyser locks for convicted drink-drivers

New research by the RAC reveals that 82 percent of UK motorists support the use of alcohol interlock devices to help prevent drink-driving.

John Redfern
During 2023, 260 people were killed by crashes involving at least one driver being over the UK’s limit for alcohol

The overwhelming majority of UK motorists would support the introduction of alcohol interlocks to deter drink-driving. 

Alcohol interlocks, also known as ‘alcolocks’, prevent a vehicle from being started or driven if alcohol is detected in the driver’s breath.

A survey undertaken by the RAC found that 82 percent of respondents would be in favour of alcohol interlocks being used in the UK. 

Only seven percent of respondents were against the idea of interlocks for convicted drink-drivers, with 12 percent unsure.

Motorists want tough action on drink-driving

Drivers support alcohol interlocks

Alcolocks are already used in numerous countries around the world, including France, Belgium, New Zealand, Australia and the United States. 

In these countries, a court can order an alcohol interlock to be fitted to a drink-driver’s vehicle as part of their sentencing.

Fully 71 percent of those surveyed by the RAC believe an alcolock should be mandated for every motorist caught over the drink-drive limit. Nearly a quarter (23 percent) believe it should be reserved for repeat offenders instead. 

Support for alcohol interlocks was high amongst all age ranges. However, younger drivers (87 percent) were most in favour of their introduction.

Some 86 percent of respondents aged between 25 to 44 were supportive, along with almost three quarters (73 percent) of drivers aged over 65.

Alcolocks warrant ‘serious consideration’, says RAC

Drivers support alcohol interlocks

The latest Department for Transport statistics show that 260 people were killed in crashes involving drink-driving offences in 2023. A further 1,600 were seriously injured, too. 

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “Giving courts the power to mandate the fitting of alcohol interlocks – which prevent a convicted drink-driver from getting behind the wheel after drinking – is something that drivers believe warrants serious consideration as they’re telling us the current penalties aren’t working.

“Alcolocks are already in widespread use in other parts of the world and have the potential here in the UK to reduce the number of alcohol-related collisions and casualties, and the costs associated with them. 

“The fact a huge majority of drivers support the use of alcolocks sends a clear message that they want to see more being done to tackle drink-driving. The Government will hopefully address this in its soon-to-be-published Road Safety Strategy.”

John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

