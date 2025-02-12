‘Five-minute rule’ for new parking guidelines

New parking guidance is being introduced to protect drivers from being unfairly penalised if they have difficulties when paying to park their car.

It follows several high-profile cases highlighted in the media, where a poor phone signal has led to drivers accruing penalty charges due to not paying for parking immediately.

The newly formed Private Parking Scrutiny and Advice Panel (PPSAP) announced last month that one of its first actions would be to discuss a ‘five-minute rule’ grace period.

Now, the PPSAP has confirmed that the parking Code of Practice will be changed from 17 February 2025, giving greater protection to UK drivers.

‘Trust and transparency’

The change to the parking Code of Practice guidance will only apply to privately run car parks, where enforcement is undertaken by fixed ANPR or CCTV camera technology.

As such, the guidance will not apply to public car parks operated by local authorities, or private car parks without ANPR or CCTV camera monitoring.

The PPSAP still says that drivers will still have to ‘read signage carefully’, and ‘follow the rules’ of their chosen car park. Parking penalty charges incurred before 17 February 2025 will not be covered.

The changes represent the first major action taken by the PPSAP, which aims to work with the International Parking Community (IPC) and British Parking Association (BPA) to build ‘trust and transparency’ in private parking.

Making parking fairer

The PPSAP wants to show it can keep pace with changes in the technology affecting parking. The updated ‘five-minute rule’ guidance has therefore been fast-tracked.

Andrew Pester, chief executive of the British Parking Association said: “It is a real testament to the PPSAP that this change has been implemented so efficiently. The parking sector is always striving to ensure it operates in the interest of compliant motorists and to ensure that parking is fairly managed for all. This change is another important step in achieving this.”

Will Hurley, CEO of the International Parking Community said: “It is crucial that there is a mechanism to identify and resolve issues quickly. I am pleased that the panel has acted swiftly to introduce safeguards for motorists. It is important drivers play their part by reading and following instructions on signage when parking their vehicle.”

