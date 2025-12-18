The UK’s strangest and least-known parking laws

Our list of laws includes using cones or wheelie bins to reserve a parking space, and having an excessively dirty car number plate.

Motoring Research team
Appeal against parking tickets

The UK’s less familiar parking laws could catch out even experienced drivers. And failing to heed them could mean an ticket on your windscreen, or a fine issued through the post.

“We expect the majority of motorists know not to park on double yellow lines or in disabled bays without a Blue Badge,” said Tim Alcock from LeaseCar, who compiled this list. “But it’s likely that fewer drivers know that allowing your parked car to build up dirt could leave you open to prosecution, as having an unreadable number plate is illegal.

“Similarly, the Highway Code says that you can’t park anywhere that may restrict access for emergency services, such as leaving a residential road too narrow for a fire engine.”

Remember, if you are issued a ticket that you believe is unfair, you can appeal. Details of the process are usually found on the ticket itself – or the letter that accompanies it. You can also follow Motoring Research’s advice guide, which lists the legitimate reasons for an appeal.

Parking laws you might be unaware of

Rows of used cars in a parking lot

Here are 11 UK parking rules that you might have forgotten or never known in the first place. Read them to help you stay on the right side of the law…

1. Using the horn while a car is stationary is against the law. This includes when the vehicle is parked.

2. Parking on the zig-zags either side of a pedestrian crossing or outside a school, or in a cycle lane, is not permitted.

3. Parking to load or unload on double yellow lines is only allowed if the load is of sufficient volume, weight or difficulty.

4. You cannot park anywhere that may restrict access for the emergency services.

5. A vehicle must display parking lights when parked on a road – or a lay-by on a road – with a speed limit greater than 30mph.

6. Parking more than 50cm away from the kerb could lead to an on-the-spot fine.

7. A car is not considered ‘in’ a designated parking space if the wheels are over any lines. The driver risks a parking ticket.

8. Parking on a dropped kerb could result in a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN).

9. Using cones, wheelie bins or other obstacles to reserve a parking space is not permitted. It could be interpreted as causing an obstruction, leading to a fine.

10. The car’s engine should be switched off if it’s left for an extended period of time on a public road.

11. Allowing a parked car to get dirty could result in a fine if the number plate isn’t clean.

News, reviews, advice and features from the award-winning Motoring Resarch editorial team.

