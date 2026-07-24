BMW iX1 and iX2 now qualify for £3,750 Electric Car Grant

The BMW iX1 and iX2 are the latest vehicles to gain eligibility for the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme.

Both the iX1 SUV and iX2 SUV coupe qualify for the top ‘Band 1’ ECG discount, which means a discount of £3,750 on their list prices.

Notably, BMW is the first premium German marque to gain eligibility for the ECG. So far, only more mainstream brands have qualified for the government-funded scheme.

As a result, the iX1 and iX2 ranges both now start at £33,315. This substantially undercuts key EV rivals such as the Audi Q4 E-Tron and Mercedes-Benz EQA.

Electric BMWs now cheaper than petrol

Typically, the Electric Car Grant only applies to vehicles with a list price below £37,000, which would exclude most of the iX1 and iX2 ranges.

However, BMW has made use of a loophole within the ECG rules. This allows the discount to be applied to more expensive trim levels costing as much as £42,000, provided a version of the car with the same electric powertrain is sold for less than £37,000.

As a result, the ECG discount of £3,750 can be applied to iX1 and iX2 eDrive20 models in Sport, xLine, and M Sport specifications.

It means selected versions of the iX1 and iX2 now cost less than their petrol-powered counterparts. Whereas the iX1 eDrive20 Sport is priced from £33,315, the combustion-engined X1 sDrive20i Sport costs from £37,540.

In eDrive20 specification, the iX1 and iX2 come equipped with a 204hp electric motor and 65.2kWh battery pack. This offers a potential range of up to 319 miles, depending on the trim level chosen.

Making electric cars more accessible

Achieving the maximum £3,750 Band 1 discount of the ECG requires cars to meet a host of criteria set by the government, including sustainable design and production, plus requirements on the battery warranty provided.

BMW’s Plant Regensburg, responsible for building the iX1 and iX2, gains its electrical power from 5,000 square metres of photovoltaic modules installed on the factory’s roof, which helps towards earning the ECG.

Debbie McIntosh, sales director at BMW UK, said: “Securing the full Electric Car Grant for the BMW iX1 and BMW iX2 is an important step in making premium electric mobility more accessible to customers across the UK.

“With their combination of driving enjoyment, quality and everyday practicality, both models are a compelling choice for customers considering an all-electric BMW.”

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