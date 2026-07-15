Renault 5 E-Tech 2026 long-term review – first report

My first rendez-vous with the Renault 5 was at a rain-lashed EV charging hub, just off the A1(M) in Stevenage. Not the most auspicious start, you might think, but somehow this little car seemed to prise the sunshine out from between leaden clouds. I was smitten.

The occasion was a driving day for UK Car of the Year. Some of Britain’s top motoring journalists (and, ahem, yours truly) had gathered to test all the contenders for the 2026 title. There were eight vehicles in total, each already a winner in its class, from the Citroen C3 Aircross (small crossover) to the Audi A6 Avant (estate car).

Interestingly, the Renault 5’s sportier sibling, the Alpine A290 hot hatchback, was also among the finalists; it represented the performance car category.

I voted for the Renault that day, charmed by its chic styling, lively performance, nimble handling, good build quality and compelling value for money. And evidently I wasn’t the only one. A few weeks later, the 5 was announced as the overall UKCOTY 2026 winner.

Still, a whirlwind first date is one thing. A long-term relationship is quite another. Would those initial rays of sunshine fizzle out like a holiday romance? That’s what I aim to find out.

Living with a Renault 5

The plan is to spend three months with a Renault 5, then a further three with an Alpine A290. The cars will be driven daily, used for everything from school runs to weekends away. I’ll share my honest, unvarnished thoughts on how they drive and what they’re like to live with – plus keep a close eye on energy consumption, running costs and how battery range stacks up in different conditions.

As it turned out, the arrival of the 5 was remarkably well-timed. Firstly, the Pitts have moved to a new home with a) a driveway, and b) a wallbox charger installed. We previously had a terraced house with on-street parking only, which meant relying on the public charger network whenever I tested an electric car. The result was some very elongated and stressful journeys, along with charging costs similar to refuelling a petrol car. It’s been said before, but unless you can charge at home, buying an EV really doesn’t make sense. At least, not yet.

Secondly, our (t)rusty family car, a Mk5 Volkswagen Golf GTI, was recently side-swiped by a truck, forcing it off the road to await repairs. So the Renault really is our only transport for the time being. Will it truly be practical enough for a family of four?

Electric Car Grant saving

Putting aside the Roland-Garros – a special edition with clay-coloured details and gear lever inspired by a tennis racket handle – there are three tiers to the new Renault 5 range.

Base spec is called Evolution, costs from £21,495 (or typically £229 per month) and uses a 40kWh battery for 120hp, 0-62mph in 9.0 seconds and 192 miles of range. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity, cruise control, rear parking sensors and a heat pump.

Stepping up to Techno+ costs £23,495 (or £249 per month) and gets you a larger 52kWh battery: good for 150hp, 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds and 252 miles between fill-ups. Extra equipment includes an LED ‘5’ charge indicator on the bonnet, a reversing camera, a wireless charging pad, Google Maps navigation and ambient interior lighting.

My car is fully loaded Iconic Five+ spec: yours for £25,945 or £269 a month. With the 52kWh battery and 150hp, performance figures are identical to the Techno+, but this range-topper gains diamond-cut alloy wheels, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring and hands-free automatic parking.

Interestingly, when it comes to the UK Government’s official Electric Car Grant, the 40kWh Evolution model only qualifies for a £1,500 incentive, whereas Techno+ and Iconic Five+ versions with the 52kWh battery – which is locally sourced from Renault’s factory in Douai, France – are eligible for the full £3,750 discount. In other words, the more powerful, longer-range R5 is actually better value. Très bon.

Inside the Renault 5 E-Tech

Pop Green! (exclamation mark very much included) is the only ‘free’ paint colour on the Renault 5. Otherwise, the disappointingly limited range of hues comprises Diamond Black (£650), Midnight Blue (£750), Arctic White (£750) and Pop Yellow! (£900).

My test car is Midnight Blue, with a Diamond Black roof framed by Warm Titanium pinstripes. It’s a relatively subtle spec… until you open the door and see inside. The vibrant yellow upholstery is made from 100 percent recycled textiles, with a matching colour for the stitching, light-up ‘Renault 5’ script and retro graphics on the driver’s digital display.

Again, there are knowing nods to the classic 5 in the shape of the big-bolstered seats and sculpted dashboard, even if few of today’s buyers will spot them.

Unlike the Renault 5 GT Turbo I lusted after in the 1980s, though, the plastics no longer seem to be off-cuts from a yoghurt pot factory. Only the column stalk drive selector – used to switch between neutral, drive and reverse – feels a bit flimsy.

Easter eggs all year round

So far, I’ve enjoyed discovering the 5’s surprise-and-delight details: the Tricolore flags in the headlights, for instance, or the French cockerels tucked in the corner of the windscreen and inside the boot closure. It feels like more than simply a car built down to a cost.

My favourite detail so far, however, is the fabric tag hidden inside the driver’s seat-back pocket, which depicts four generations of R5: the 1972 original, 1980 mid-engined Turbo, 1984 ‘Supercinq’ and current E-Tech. I only discovered it when clearing out my son’s packed lunch leftovers, which had been considerately stuffed into the seat in front. Still, every cloud…

These are early days with the R5 and I’ll report back in more detail soon. Yet it’s fair to say that, after that promising start at UKCOTY, the honeymoon period isn’t over yet.

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