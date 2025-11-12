New Omoda 7 family SUV to cost from under £30,000

Chinese brand Omoda has confirmed prices for its latest car – and it will undercut most European rivals.

The Omoda 7 becomes the marque’s new mid-range SUV, slotting into its lineup between the compact Omoda 5 and flagship Omoda 9.

Two trim levels will be available in the UK, along with a choice of turbocharged petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains for the five-seat family SUV.

Arriving in dealerships from January 2026, all versions of the Omoda 7 will come with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard.

Turbo petrol or hybrid options

A 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine is the starting point for the Omoda 7 range, offering up 147hp and 203lb ft of torque. With a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the 0-62mph sprint takes 10.4 seconds and top speed is 118mph.

Also available will be the ‘Super Hybrid System’ (SHS) powertrain, as used in the related Jaecoo 7 SUV. Combining a 1.5-litre engine with a 18.3kWh battery pack, the SHS setup delivers 204hp and 269lb ft.

The plug-in hybrid can also travel up to 56 miles in EV mode, giving the Omoda 7 a total range of around 700 miles. Replenishing the battery from 30 to 80 percent requires 20 minutes using a rapid charger.

Opting for the Omoda 7 SHS brings more performance, too, with the 0-62mph time cut to 8.4 seconds. Top speed is 112mph.

Lots of standard equipment

The Omoda 7 model range starts with Knight specification, which includes 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker Sony audio system and a heated eco-leather steering wheel.

Noble trim adds extra equipment, such as 20-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation functions, a powered tailgate and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

This top trim level also offers a fragrance system for the climate control, along with four-zone voice control and a panoramic sunroof.

Both versions come equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, which is combined with a sliding 15.6-inch central touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is included, along with a cooled wireless smartphone charger.

Developed with UK drivers in mind

On sale in January 2026, prices for the Omoda 7 will start from £29,915 with the turbocharged petrol engine. Choosing the plug-in hybrid SHS ups the cost to £32,000.

Victor Zhang, UK country director for Omoda, said: “The Omoda 7 has been developed for the way people in the UK live and drive – it’s practical, dynamic and refined, yet still delivers that expressive, art-driven design language that defines our brand.

“With a choice between pure petrol and advanced super hybrid technology, the Omoda 7 represents our continued commitment to offering accessible premium SUV options to British drivers.”

