Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage is an elegant Ferrari estate car

Niels van Roij Design has revealed its latest bespoke creation: a stunning tribute to the one-off 1972 Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake.

The Dutch coachbuilder has earned a reputation for building some of the world’s most desirable wagons, having previously applied its talents to the Rolls-Royce Corniche and Silver Spectre.

The V12-powered Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage is arguably its most elegant effort to date, with some 15,000 hours lavished on its design, engineering and construction.

Every body panel, apart from the doors, of what started life as a Ferrari 599 GTB has been transformed inside the workshops of Niels van Roij.

The crowning glory is a new shooting brake rear end, with a luggage area trimmed in cognac-coloured leather and carbon fibre.

A shooting brake tribute

At the front of the Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage, Niels van Roij Design has fitted bespoke headlights made from 3D-printed carbon composites.

The original 1972 Daytona Shooting Brake, designed by Luigi Chinetti Jr., featured a solid amber plastic strip running the full width of the car’s nose.

For the Hommage, this amber trim has been modernised as a ‘sculptural, wing-like volume’ that highlights the ‘Daytona’ lettering above the grille.

Four meaty exhaust tailpipes have been integrated into a new carbon fibre rear diffuser. Angled upwards, they were apparently inspired by double-barrelled shotguns – and allow the V12 engine to express its ‘full acoustic character’.

Leather-lined practicality inside

The rear of the Hommage is, unsurprisingly, its most dramatic angle. New aluminium body panels incorporate butterfly side windows, which are mounted on milled aluminium hinges with drilled detailing.

The butterfly windows open electrically, providing access to the Hommage’s leather-lined boot. The luggage area features six aluminium runners, finished to match the gearbox selector panel and integrated into the carbon fibre floor.

As an added touch, the outer runners are engraved with ‘Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage’, with a subtle Niels van Roij Design roundel found in the centre.

Suited and booted

The Hommage’s dashboard also nods to the original 1972 Daytona Shooting Brake. This has even extended to relocating the instrument panel to the centre of the dashboard, just as Luigi Chinetti Jr. did more than 50 years ago.

Cognac leather is used extensively throughout the cabin, covering the new hand-shaped aluminium structures. Like the luggage compartment, carbon fibre and brushed aluminium provide the finishing touches.

As has become tradition for Niels van Roij Design commissions, a bespoke three-piece suit accompanies the Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage, made from similar materials used to trim the car.

A coachbuilt comeback

Niels van Roij commented: “The 1972 Daytona Shooting Brake stands as one of the purest expressions of coachbuilt freedom. With the Hommage, we did not seek to recreate it, but to reinterpret its essence through a contemporary lens.

“It is a pure, yet sculptural automobile defined by proportion, material clarity and restraint, one that honours its inspiration while existing entirely on its own terms.”

Following its world premiere at the Royal Automobile Club Concours at Woodcote Park, Surrey, the Hommage will head to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will be on public display between 9 and 12 July 2026.

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