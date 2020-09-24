2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class news, prices and specs confirmed

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will cost from £78,705 and first UK cars will arrive late in 2020.

Set to be offered in five variants, with three engines, ordering for the new S-Class is open now.

Mercedes-Benz will sell both regular and long-wheelbase versions, and the core grade will be AMG Line: four upgrade packs (Premium, Premium Plus, Premium Executive and Premium Plus Executive) will build on this.

The entry-level version is the S 350 d AMG Line, priced from £78,705. This diesel variant produces 286hp, emits 173g/km CO2 and averages 40.4-42.8mpg.

Even this version is swift, accelerating from 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds.

The S 400 d 4MATIC, an all-wheel drive diesel, is only available in long wheelbase guise, and costs from £94,135.

This punchy diesel produces 330hp, emits 192g/km CO2 and averages 37.7-38.7mpg. 0-62mph takes 5.4 seconds.

The petrol alternative is the S 500 4MATIC, priced from £89,105. This produces 435hp and takes 4.9 seconds from 0-62mph. It averages 32.8-34.9mpg and emits 194g/km CO2.

Top spec

Every new S-Class features MBUX infotainment with a 12.8-inch OLED central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver display – and some have an MBUX tablet, which can be taken out of the car and used as a regular Android device.

Every person in the S-Class can now say ‘Hey Mercedes’ and activate the built-in virtual assistant.

Equipment is comprehensive. All S-Class feature Nappa leather upholstery, soft-close doors, all-round heated seats and 19-inch alloys.

AMG Line Premium trim ups the alloys to 20-inches and adds Burmester 3D surround sound audio, a panoramic sliding sunroof, 3D driver display and active ambient lighting.

AMG Line Premium Plus has 21-inch alloys, plus luxuries such as heated front and rear door arm rests and an augmented reality head-up display.

Executive pack can be added to either Premium or Premium Plus, for £3,795. It includes an MBUX rear tablet, electric sunblinds, electric footrest on the back of the front passenger seat, plus a chauffeur package.

Mercedes-Benz adds the arrival of 4MATIC all-wheel drive for the S 400 d and S 500 is a first for right-hand drive S-Class.

ALSO READ

Rolls-Royce redesigns Spirit of Ecstasy

‘Rigorous new standards’ to protect taxi passengers

Everything you need to know about the 2021 Ford Bronco