Value-focused Mini One returns… and Mini Paul Smith goes petrol

The Mini One has returned to the British marque’s range, reducing the entry-level price of a new Mini to £24,735.

The new Mini Cooper One sits below the existing Mini Cooper C. It uses a detuned version of that car’s 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Instead of 156hp, the Mini Cooper One produces 122hp.

That’s still good enough for 0-62mph in 9.3 seconds (down from the Cooper C’s 7.7 seconds). Yt returns the same average fuel economy of 47.9mpg too.

Like all other current Mini Coopers, the Cooper One also comes as standard with a DCT automatic gearbox.

It’s only available in Classic trim, with a restricted choice of three paint colours and two alloy options.

2026 Mini Cooper One spec

The Mini Cooper One has Melting Silver paint (seen here) as standard, with a body-colour roof and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Icy Sunshine Blue and Midnight Black paint colours are also available, along with larger 17-inch alloys.

Inside, a black/blue combination interior is standard, with grey/blue trim as an option.

The limited choice of options also includes the Level 1 Pack, which adds a head-up display and wireless smartphone charging.

A car billed as ‘perfect for first-time drivers,’ production of the new Mini One begins in July. The first deliveries are expected in Q3 of 2026.

Petrol-powered Mini Paul Smith Edition

Mini initially revived the popular Paul Smith Edition in electric guise only. Now, petrol-powered models have been added to the lineup for three-door, five-door and Convertible models.

Both Mini Cooper C and Mini Cooper S engines are available. Prices start at £31,285 for the former, or £32,335 for the sportier S.

The Mini Paul Smith Edition is available in Paul Smith-specific Statement Grey and Inspired White, or in Midnight Black. Hard-top models get a contrasting Nottingham Green roof, while the Convertible has an optional Union Jack soft-top.

Inside, there’s a Paul Smith-striped knitted dashboard, door panels and seats, while the steering wheel gets some trademark Paul Smith stripes.

A graphic of a hand-drawn rabbit by Paul Smith can also be found on the front floor mat. Unlike the original Mini Paul Smith prototype, which featured no less than 86 vertical stripes in 26 different colours.

Mini has introduced other updates for 2026 models, available to order from July. These include Indigo Sunset Blue and Blazing Blue paint colours being available on more models. Different interior trims can be combined with the exterior colours, too.

Mini Connected will also now be included for the first four years for all Level 2 and Level 3-spec cars. Previously, it was only available via the Mini online store.

Mini Connected technology can provide real-time traffic and congestion updates, even if you don’t have route guidance active.

It features more detailed visualisations at complicated junctions, and 3D buildings rendered on the central screen. It also includes AirConsole games and video streaming when the car is stationary.

ALSO READ:

InstaVolt slashes overnight public EV charging costs to 55p per kWh

New 2026 Audi RS5 hybrid: UK prices and specs in detail

One pint of IPA could put motorists over drink-drive limit