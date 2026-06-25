Hillsborough Concours returns this weekend for 70th anniversary

This weekend sees the 70th anniversary of the Hillsborough Concours, which takes place in Burlingame, California.

Reaching 70 years is a major milestone in itself, but it further cements the Hillsborough Concours’ position as the longest continually running concours event in the world.

Some 200 cars will be displayed at this year’s show, spread across more than 20 different classes. These span everything from classic Americana to modern sports cars.

For the 70th anniversary edition of the Hillsborough Concours, the organizers have also selected a number of special displays for the show.

In particular, this includes a selection of 1956 model year cars, acting as a deliberate nod to the first Hillsborough show.

100 years of Mercedes-Benz and more

Confirmed cars from 1956 on display will include a Jaguar XK140 Drophead Coupe, Mercury Monterey, Ford Thunderbird, and Porsche 356A.

The 70th anniversary of the Hillsborough Concours will not be the only major milestone commemorated at this year’s event, though.

Three special displays will be dedicated to 100 years of the Mercedes-Benz brand, created from the merger of Benz & Cie and Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft.

Indeed, the Sunday of this year’s Hillsborough Concours, June 28 2026, will mark a century to the day that Daimler-Benz AG formally came into existence.

A trio of judged classes, Pre-War, Post-War and Sportscar, will mean the three-pointed star is well represented on the show field.

Commemorating a rich concours history

This year’s event is also set to feature the first judged class of the best restomod vehicles.

Covering restomods through to 1973, cars on show will include a 1973 “Viper Red” Ford Maverick, a Datsun 240Z in “Rosso Merlot”, and a bold 1955 Chevrolet Nomad.

“Given the significance of this anniversary, now is an ideal time to commemorate the rich history of our Concours with the display of dozens of rare sports and luxury cars from 1956,” said Hillsborough Concours chairman, Glen Egan.

“Our guests can look forward to seeing a wonderful collection of rare, pristinely conditioned models from the world’s most iconic brands.”

Festivities begin on Friday, June 26 2026 with an exclusive party in Hillsborough, followed by the annual Hillsborough Tour d’Elegance road rally on Saturday, June 27.

The main event will be the 70th Hillsborough Concours on Sunday, June 28. Tickets for the show are still available to buy.

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