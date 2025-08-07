New 2025 Honda Civic gains fresh look and extra equipment

Available to order now, UK prices for the revised 2025 Honda Civic e:HEV hybrid hatchback start from £33,795.

2025 Honda Civic eHEV Update

An updated version of the Honda Civic hatchback has been announced. But you’ll need to be a true enthusiast to spot the difference.

Honda has taken an evolutionary approach to the 2025 Civic’s exterior and interior. It has also left the car’s hybrid powertrain untouched. 

Making minor adjustments seems sensible, however, given the 11th-generation Civic had already found a five-star formula.

Reviewing the Civic e:HEV in 2022, we said: ‘Overall, the Civic is a reminder of how good a family hatchback can be, particularly when the focus is on clever engineering instead of gimmicks’.

A mild makeover

2025 Honda Civic eHEV Update

All new Civics feature a redesigned front bumper with gloss black inserts. The front fog lights have been removed to give the car a smoother look, with the LED headlights enhanced to compensate accordingly.

The Civic’s front splitter is now body coloured, with more gloss black used to highlight the upper and lower grilles. New diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels are painted grey on Advance models, or black for the Civic Sport. 

Honda has replaced the Premium Crystal Blue paint colour with a new Seabed Blue finish, but retained the colour options of Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Grey Pearl and Premium Crystal Red Metallic.

2025 Civic open for orders

2025 Honda Civic eHEV Update

On the inside, all versions of the Civic e:HEV now have a black headlining, along with new matte chrome detailing around the air vents. 

Cars in Elegance trim gain wireless smartphone charging, while the Advance benefits from enhanced interior illumination with footwell lights. Opting for the Civic e:HEV Sport adds a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel and heated steering wheel.

The Civic’s clever 184hp two-motor hybrid setup continues as before, offering an impressive blend of performance and efficiency

Available to order now, the Civic starts from £33,795 in Elegance trim, with the Sport model priced at £35,395. Topping the range is the Advance, now priced at £38,695.

