Mazda 6e revealed: sleek electric hatch will take on Tesla Model 3

Mazda has pulled the wraps off its new flagship EV, revealing the electric Mazda 6e at the Brussels Motor Show.

The replacement for the Mazda 6, which was discontinued in the UK during 2023, the 6e will be offered solely with electric powertrains.

It marks a dramatic move for the Japanese marque, which has been cautious to embrace EVs thus far. At present, only the Mazda MX-30 compact crossover is sold in Europe with battery power – alongside a plug-in hybrid R-EV version

The 6e is pitched as the Mazda’s mainstream alternative to executive EVs such as the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4.

Mazda design meets battery power

While the choice of powertrain represents a shift in direction for Mazda, the styling of its new EV is instantly recognisable. The familiar ‘Kodo’ design language has been applied to a sleek, five-door fastback.

Said to offer the ‘sporty and stylish’ silhouette of a coupe with the ‘functionality of a five-door hatchback’, the Mazda 6e is certainly be a striking addition to the EV market. An illuminated front grille, aerodynamic 19-inch alloy wheels and an extendable rear spoiler are some of the design details.

On the inside, highlights include a floating centre console, a substantial 14.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel. An augmented-reality head-up display is available, too.

Just two trim levels will be offered for the Mazda 6e: Takumi and Takumi Plus. Takumi models will come with beige or black artificial leather, while Takumi Plus brings premium tan Nappa leather to the interior.

A range of battery options

The Mazda 6e has a choice of two battery options, both of which send their power to the rear wheels.

The entry-level version uses an 68.8kWh battery, delivering a range of up to 300 miles. Compatible with 200kW DC rapid charging, it can be replenished from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes.

An output of 258hp sees this smaller-battery model accelerate from 0-62mph in 7.6 seconds.

For a longer range, an 80kWh battery offers the potential for up to 345 miles when fully charged. Offsetting the bigger battery is a slight decrease in power to 245hp, which lengthens the 0-62mph time to 7.8 seconds.

Responding to consumer demand

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda UK, said: “In the UK we are facing some unique and complex challenges in the balance between EV legislation and consumer demand. But at Mazda we will introduce new models and ensure our product range fits the pace of actual consumer demand in the UK, with technologies that are amongst the best in the market.

“When it arrives in UK showrooms in 2026, the Mazda 6e will be a fantastic and timely addition to our multi-solution approach that includes mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric offerings.”

The Mazda 6e will be launched in left-hand drive for European markets later this year, before arriving in the UK during the first half of 2026. Prices and final specifications will be confirmed closer to the on-sale date.

