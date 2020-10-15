Jess Hawkins to be second female BTCC racer of 2020

After 13 years without a female driver, the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) will now get its second of 2020 later this month.

Jessica Hawkins will compete with Power Maxed Racing team at Snetterton, following on from Jade Edwards who drove for the team at Silverstone in September.

It brings a recognition of the 25-year-old’s abilities, with Hawkins having already led a varied and successful motorsport career.

A winning reputation

The Hampshire-born driver won numerous karting titles early in her career, including the 2008 Honda Cadet British Open Championship. In 2017 she finished second in the Pro Class of the Mini Challenge UK, having taken 5 race wins and 13 podiums.

Jess has also become a successful stunt driver, featuring in The Fast & Furious Live shows. She has also worked on the forthcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die. This year has seen her added to the 2021 Guinness Book of World Records for driving the fastest-accelerating lawnmower!

Last year saw Hawkins compete in the inaugural season of the all-female W Series. Jess had planned to race in the single-seater championship again, but COVID-19 resulted in the 2020 season being scrapped.

More girl power on the grid

Hawkins will not be the only W Series alumna competing at Snetterton on the weekend of October 25th. Esmee Hawkey, who also took part in last year’s female-only championship, will be racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB support series.

Now in her third season of the Porsche Carrera Cup, Hawkey currently leads the Pro-Am category, having taken an impressive nine class wins so far.

It demonstrates the effectiveness of the W Series in that two of its previous contenders will be racing in top-level British motorsport at the same event.

A dream fulfilled

Power Maxed Racing has used a number of drivers to fill the seat of its Vauxhall Astra during the 2020 BTCC season. Fan favourite Rob Austin scored points in the car at Thruxton, with Jade Edwards taking the wheel at Silverstone.

Hawkins was given the chance to drive following a successful trial earlier this year. Adam Weaver, Power Maxed Racing team principal, said that Jess “impressed” the team at her initial test, and that she “should be a strong contender once she hits the Norfolk tarmac”.

Jess added that: “BTCC is where I’ve always wanted to be – it’s my dream. I’ve managed to knock on the door a few times, but I genuinely can’t believe it’s actually happening.”

