Luxury firm unveils posh taxi for VIPs

The Sutton VIP Class LEVC is a posh taxi created by luxury retailer Clive Sutton. It's perfect for travelling south of the river in style.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Sutton VIP Class LEVC black cab

The Sutton VIP Class LEVC taxi is unlikely to be waiting for you outside London Waterloo, ready for a quick trip ‘south of the river, mate’. It’s not your average LEVC TX cab.

Average taxi cabs don’t feature thick-pile carpet, hand-crafted wood veneers, a Sony PS4 games console, a refrigerator and multi-colour ambient lighting. Then again, few cabs cost in the region of £120,000 for private buyers.

The Sutton VIP Class LEVC taxi is the work of Sutton Bespoke, the tuning arm of luxury car dealer Clive Sutton. The LEVC TX is accustomed to mixing it with luxury vehicles and supercars on the streets of West London. Now it’s sharing the same showroom space.

Top rank

VIP taxi

It looks familiar on the outside, but look again and you might spot the two-tone paint finish. The lower half retains the authentic ‘black cab’ paint, but the top half is finished in Ferrari ‘Grigio Silverstone’. The sign on the roof will read ‘VIP’, so that everybody knows you’re a cut above the rest.

Inside, the rear seats are trimmed in Sandalwood leather with Alcantara trim. The hard-wearing (and wipe-clean) rubber flooring has been replaced by thick-pile carpet. Wood veneers adorn the door trims, while occupants can enjoy the London skyline through a panoramic roof.

Crazy Taxi

Sutton VIP Class interior

That’s if the VIPs can divert their attention from the upgraded stereo system, television tuner with Apple TV, Sony PS4 and refrigerator, or deciding whether they prefer pink or blue ambient lighting. In case you’re wondering, the middle arm rest is from a Range Rover.

The driver is separated from whatever is going on in the back by a retractable screen. The steering wheel, digital instrument panel and portrait-style touchscreen are familiar Volvo items. Soft-close doors can be specified if required.

Underneath, the Sutton VIP Classic is based on the LEVC TX range-extender cab. It delivers up to 63 miles of all-electric range, offering a total range of 301 miles. This is thanks to the 1.5-litre Volvo petrol engine under the bonnet.

Sutton VIP Class LEVC dashboard

Business users can buy the posh cab for £100,000 (excluding VAT). The ideal ‘people-carrier’ for parents looking for a ‘mum or dad taxi’? Still want that Range Rover?

ALSO READ

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists

The most and least reliable vans and pick-ups

New Ford Fiesta mild hybrid launched

Related Articles

Car News

Volkswagen ID.3 prices to start from under £30k

Richard Aucock - 0
Volkswagen will open ordering for series versions of its new all-electric ID.3 EV – and prices will start from £29,900
Read more
Car News

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
We've pulled together a list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists, including Echo Auto, AlcoSense breathalyser and Mobil 1 oils.
Read more
Car News

New tool reveals if you are paying too much for...

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A new online tool will tell you if you're paying too much for your car insurance. Drivers in London might want to look away now...
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

‘Noise cameras’ to snare London supercar drivers

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
‘Noise cameras' have been installed in West London to tackle drivers using local streets as ‘racetracks’. More than 130 have been caught.
Read more

How to make a safe U-turn

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A U-turn involves making a 180-degree turn in the road, so you end up facing the opposite way. Here's how to make the manoeuvre safely.
Read more

McLaren boss Mike Flewitt talks supercars, from LT to EV

Features Tim Pitt - 0
We have coffee with McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, discussing the new 765LT, his love of classic Lotus racing cars and McLaren’s plugged-in future.
Read more

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
We've pulled together a list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists, including Echo Auto, AlcoSense breathalyser and Mobil 1 oils.
Read more

News

Audi A3 Sportback e-tron (2015) long-term review

Peter Burgess - 21
The Audi A3 e-tron certainly delivers the electric range and long-distance fuel economy... but can it do the same in the real world? We find out.
Read more

Prince Philip crash encourages older people to quit driving

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Prince Philip's car crash in January 2019 has resulted in a sharp increase in the number of older drivers surrending their licences.
Read more

Tesla Master Plan part 2: solar, sharing, trucks, buses and better autonomy

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 2
Elon Musk reckons he's achieved his first master plan. Now it's time for another
Read more

Features

2019 Los Angeles Auto Show Preview

John Redfern - 0
Check out the most important new cars and SUVs set to draw the crowds at the 2019 LA Auto Show
Read more

New Hyundai i20 has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard

Richard Aucock - 0
Prices start from £13,995
Read more

Seven perfect Porsches for sale at Mecum Monterey 2019

John Redfern - 0
From an incredibly rare RV, to a car once owned by hard rock royalty, Mecum Monterey has a Porsche offering for seemingly everyone
Read more

Reviews

This is how you’re supposed to use your fog lights

Andrew Brady - 0
Do you know how to use your fog lights? How do you turn them on, when should you use them, and what's the penalty for using them incorrectly?
Read more

When is the best time to renew your car insurance?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Using data provided by a leading price comparison website, we reveal the best time to renew your car insurance – and why auto-renewing is a bad idea.
Read more

Your top 10 car questions – and the answers

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
What are the most common car questions? Using monthly search data from Google, we can reveal all. We'll even provide some of the answers.
Read more

Advice

How to use the Dartford Crossing on a bicycle

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
While motorists have to pay to use the Dartford Crossing, cyclists can use it for FREE, with a special pick-up service designed for bicycles.
Read more

Explained: changes to the driving theory test

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From 28 September 2020, the driving theory test will include multiple-choice questions based on a video. Here's what you need to know.
Read more

Servicing an electric car: here’s what you need to know

Ethan Jupp - 1
There's no oil, spark plugs or fuel filters, so what exactly does maintaining an electric car involve? And will it mean cheaper servicing costs?
Read more