Luxury firm unveils posh taxi for VIPs

The Sutton VIP Class LEVC taxi is unlikely to be waiting for you outside London Waterloo, ready for a quick trip ‘south of the river, mate’. It’s not your average LEVC TX cab.

Average taxi cabs don’t feature thick-pile carpet, hand-crafted wood veneers, a Sony PS4 games console, a refrigerator and multi-colour ambient lighting. Then again, few cabs cost in the region of £120,000 for private buyers.

The Sutton VIP Class LEVC taxi is the work of Sutton Bespoke, the tuning arm of luxury car dealer Clive Sutton. The LEVC TX is accustomed to mixing it with luxury vehicles and supercars on the streets of West London. Now it’s sharing the same showroom space.

Top rank

It looks familiar on the outside, but look again and you might spot the two-tone paint finish. The lower half retains the authentic ‘black cab’ paint, but the top half is finished in Ferrari ‘Grigio Silverstone’. The sign on the roof will read ‘VIP’, so that everybody knows you’re a cut above the rest.

Inside, the rear seats are trimmed in Sandalwood leather with Alcantara trim. The hard-wearing (and wipe-clean) rubber flooring has been replaced by thick-pile carpet. Wood veneers adorn the door trims, while occupants can enjoy the London skyline through a panoramic roof.

Crazy Taxi

That’s if the VIPs can divert their attention from the upgraded stereo system, television tuner with Apple TV, Sony PS4 and refrigerator, or deciding whether they prefer pink or blue ambient lighting. In case you’re wondering, the middle arm rest is from a Range Rover.

The driver is separated from whatever is going on in the back by a retractable screen. The steering wheel, digital instrument panel and portrait-style touchscreen are familiar Volvo items. Soft-close doors can be specified if required.

Underneath, the Sutton VIP Classic is based on the LEVC TX range-extender cab. It delivers up to 63 miles of all-electric range, offering a total range of 301 miles. This is thanks to the 1.5-litre Volvo petrol engine under the bonnet.

Business users can buy the posh cab for £100,000 (excluding VAT). The ideal ‘people-carrier’ for parents looking for a ‘mum or dad taxi’? Still want that Range Rover?

