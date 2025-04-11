Hot Wheels reveals Ferrari heritage race car models

If your Hot Wheels collection seems short of Ferraris, salvation is in sight. A new partnership between the Italian car company and the die-cast model maker will see a host of new Ferrari models introduced in 2025 and beyond.

It marks the first time in more than 10 years that the two brands have collaborated on new products.

To celebrate the renewed partnership, Hot Wheels has planned a series of special Ferrari models. Together, these pay tribute to the prancing horse’s greatest hits.

Celebrating the Scuderia story

One of the first products available is a box set featuring two limited-edition Hot Wheels Collector die-cast cars, with a suggested price of £130.

Inside the commemorative case is a 1:64-scale version of the 312 P, which happened to be the very first Hot Wheels Ferrari model, released back in 1969.

Alongside the 312 P is the modern Ferrari 499P Modificata: an extreme track car derived from the Le Mans-winning 499P racer.

Hot Wheels has used its special Spectraflame paint for the two limited-edition cars. They also feature removable engine covers.

Designed with fans in mind

Along with miniature renditions of Ferrari hypercars such as the F40 and F50, the new Hot Wheels range will includes another throwback to the marque’s motorsport heritage.

A set combining the Ferrari 250 GTO with a Fiat 642 RN2 Bartoletti Transporter (pictured above), will be available from October this year – priced at £18.99.

“This collection was developed with all Hot Wheels fans in mind, from true Ferrari connoisseurs to budding automotive enthusiasts, thanks to the attention to detail by our design team,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president at Hot Wheels.

“From our core die-cast available at retail worldwide to our most premium limited-edition models on Mattel Creations, fans of all ages can now bring a piece of Ferrari home.”

