Hot Wheels adds self-build Audi icons to Brick Shop range

Mattel and Hot Wheels have added two new Audi models to the Brick Shop construction range, aimed at grown-up model car collectors.

Two icons from Audi’s back catalogue have been rendered in brick form, with plenty of detail and customisable features

Announced earlier this year, the Brick Shop range has multiple pricing tiers determined by the scale and accuracy of each model.

The first new addition is a 1:16-scale ‘Elite Series’ version of the Audi R8 LMS race car. It is joined by the Audi RS2 Avant, which is recreated in 1:32 ‘Speed Series’ guise.

Customise as you build

Made from 820 pieces, the R8 LMS model wears a retro Audi Sport livery, as seen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

Extra parts mean the alloy wheels of the R8 LMS can be changed for a different design. A gigantic front splitter can be added, too. A removable roof provides access to the detailed cockpit, which features a working steering wheel.

For the smaller Audi RS2 Avant, all four doors open and the alloy wheels can also be swapped. The hot estate car rides on scale Toyo Proxes R888R tyres.

Models priced from £24.99

Both Audi Brick Shop kits come with a 1:64-scale Hot Wheels model included, along with a Hot Wheels signature metal plate.

The Audi RS2 Avant can be ordered now and is priced at £24.99. The larger R8 LMS model is due on sale soon.

“Mattel Brick Shop and Hot Wheels brand collaborations provide adult collectors and auto enthusiasts alike with the ability to interact with their favourite vehicles in an entirely new way – by building them,” said Ted Wu, head of vehicles at Mattel.

“Hot Wheels and Audi first partnered for the first official casting in 1993, and we’re proud to expand that relationship into one of the company’s newest brands in the building category: Mattel Brick Shop.”

