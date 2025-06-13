Caterham Seven 310 Encore is the end of a Ford-powered era

Limited to 25 examples, the Caterham Seven 310 Encore celebrates an engine used in the British sports car for almost two decades.

John Redfern
Caterham Seven 310 Encore

A new limited-edition Caterham sports car has been announced. The Seven 310 Encore bids farewell to a classic Ford engine. 

The Ford Sigma engine was first introduced in the 1990s, fitted to vehicles such as the Fiesta and Focus. Caterham has used the 1.6-litre four-cylinder version since 2007. 

During that time it has become one of the most popular powertrains for the Caterham Seven, continuing a legacy of Ford power that dates all the way back to 1973.

However, with the Sigma-powered Caterham ending production, 25 examples of the Seven 310 Encore will give it a final send-off.

All over bar the shouting

Caterham Seven 310 Encore

The Seven 310 Encore will use the most powerful version of the naturally aspirated Sigma engine, designed for both road and track driving

With a peak output of 152hp, produced at 7,000rpm, the Seven 310 Encore can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds. Use all ratios on the five-speed manual gearbox and it will reach 127mph. 

Inspired by the 310R Championship racer, special features include a sports suspension pack with a widened front track, plus adjustable springs and a rear anti-roll bar.

There is also a lightened flywheel, along with upgraded brakes and red-painted calipers. Caterham says the 310 Encore can lap the Donington National circuit in one minute 18 seconds.

Rock and roll colour choices

Caterham Seven 310 Encore

Caterham will offer the 310 Encore in a choice of six bold paint colours, all inspired by pop and rock songs. Buyers can pick from Blue Monday, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Green Light, Orange Crush, Back in Black and White Noise. Distinctive contrasting body stripes are combined with the new colour options. 

Other exterior features include a Seven 620 aero nose cone, Cup front grille, carbon fibre front wings and a black design package. The chassis itself has a gunmetal finish, with the 13-inch alloy wheels in black. 

On the inside, black leather sports seats come with grey stitching and a unique Encore logo. The dashboard is carbon fibre, with a removable Momo steering wheel. The seats have four-point racing harnesses.

A tribute to a faithful engine

Caterham Seven 310 Encore

The finishing touch for each Caterham Seven 310 Encore is a numbered plaque between the two seats. A starting price of £39,995 represents an increase of just £505 compared to a regular Seven 360R. Only buyers in the UK, USA and UAE will be offered the 310 Encore.

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham Cars, said: “For over 50 years the Caterham Seven has been powered to success by various versions of Ford’s four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. 

“From the simplicity of the original 1.6-litre Crossflow through to the sophisticated Sigma, these units have offered an unrivalled blend of exhilarating performance and affordable running costs. The Sigma also has incredible motorsport pedigree, having been at the heart of numerous Caterham race series for nearly two decades.

“As a result, the Seven 310 Encore really is a proper tribute to this long-lasting and unique association. Perfectly designed for road and track, it distils all the successes of the last half century into a unique vehicle. It truly acts as a fitting celebration of the Ford Sigma’s indelible mark on Caterham history.”

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

