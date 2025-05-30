Hot Wheels could recreate your car as a die-cast model

Your car could become the next Hot Wheels die-cast scale model, as the Legends Tour returns for 2025.

Now into its eighth year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is a global search to find the most incredible vehicles, then recreate one of them in miniature form.

The overall winner will see their car reimagined as a 1:64 scale die-cast model, available in shops and sold to Hot Wheels enthusiasts around the world.

As part of the global search, the Legends Tour will come to the United Kingdom in August 2025. It will form part of Slammed UK’s Gravity Show at the NEC in Birmingham.

Searching for the UK’s wildest cars

Ahead of the UK leg of the Legends Tour, Hot Wheels is inviting drivers of the wildest and most unique cars to submit their entries now.

Owners simply need to upload three photos of their vehicle, and give a short description of what makes it so special, on the dedicated Hot Wheels Legends Tour website.

After an initial online selection process to whittle down the numbers, three finalists will be invited to attend the Gravity Show on 23 and 24 August.

The judging panel consists of Hot Wheels designer Craig Callum, YouTuber Mat Armstrong and presenter Nicola Hume. They will choose an overall winner to represent the UK in the European final.

The victorious vehicle from the European round will then head to the prestigious Global Grand Finale, held in El Segundo, California.

A history of compelling contenders

“What began as a series of US events has grown into a global tour for car and Hot Wheels enthusiasts around the world to share their passion projects, while competing for a chance to have their creations immortalised in 1:64 scale,” said Ted Wu, global head of design for vehicles at Mattel.

“The UK always provides compelling contenders to the competition. Entrants take huge pride in their vehicles, demonstrating ingenuity, charm and true garage spirit. We can’t wait to see this year’s UK finalists.”

Last year, Dominic Whittle’s Bentley-inspired Mini ‘Mentley’ (see top photo) beat 179 other cars to represent the UK in the Legends Tour.

In 2021, a Volvo P1800 Gasser drag racer from the UK claimed the overall Hot Wheels crown, and became immortalised as a die-cast model.

ALSO READ:

The breadvan is back! BMW reveals limited-edition V8 Speedtop

Young Driver training tested: helping kids be safer on the road

Frontline MGA Factory Edition 2025 review