Land Rover reveals adventure-ready Defender 110 Trophy Edition

Inspired by the classic Defender’s exploits in the Camel Trophy, the special-edition 110 will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Yellow Land Rover Defender parked on a rugged landscape with a desert background, showcasing its off-road capabilities. No people or landmarks visible.

Land Rover has announced a special edition Defender 110 that pays tribute to the classic model’s reputation for adventure. 

The new Defender 110 Trophy Edition brings a host of cosmetic upgrades to the popular 4×4, making it ready for the toughest terrain.

Along with the host of expedition accessories, the Defender 110 Trophy Edition will be available in two distinctive exterior colours

Keswick Green honours Land Rover’s British homeland, while Deep Sandglow Yellow is an unashamed nod to the original Defenders that competed in the legendary Camel Trophy.

Inspired by off-road icons

A yellow SUV parked on a rocky cliff edge, under clear skies, overlooking distant rolling hills, showcasing adventure and exploration.

Land Rover will offer the Defender 110 Trophy Edition with an optional matte paint protection film. This will ensure its bodywork remains in top condition, even if the vehicle is driven off-road. 

Gloss black is used for the bonnet, lower parts of the body, wheelarches, brake calipers and rear recovery towing eyes. A dark rear scuff plate is combined with black underbody protection. 

Black 20-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in rugged all-terrain tyres. Trophy decals can be found on the bonnet and C-pillar, combined with a bespoke Trophy Edition badge on the rear of the Defender.

Even more expedition kit available

Inside a modern, rugged SUV with black leather seats, a digital dashboard, and yellow accents. Scenic view of hills outside the window.

Don’t imagine the Defender 110 Trophy Edition comes with a utilitarian interior, though. Its seats are finished in Ebony Windsor Leather, allowing owners to explore the wilderness in luxury. 

The upper dashboard has a finish that mirrors the exterior paint colour, with a set of illuminated sill plates as the finishing touch.

Defender 110 Trophy Edition buyers can also add the £4,995 Trophy Edition Accessories Pack. This includes an expedition roof rack with a roof ladder, along with a special black side-mounted storage box. Front and rear mud flaps are fitted, while a raised snorkel air intake improves wading ability.

See it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Four Land Rover Defenders drive through a shallow, rocky stream in a desert landscape, with rugged mountains in the background.

This is not the first time Land Rover has created a new Defender inspired by the Camel Trophy. The company launched a North America-only Trophy Edition in 2021. 

This time, the Defender 110 Trophy Edition will be available to UK customers. Prices start from £89,010 when the Trophy Edition Accessories Pack is included. 

The Defender 110 Trophy Edition will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place between 10 and 13 July 2025. Land Rover will even tackle the famous Goodwood hillclimb with the special Defender.

