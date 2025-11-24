Gordon Murray S1 LM sold for $20.6 million at Las Vegas auction

A Gordon Murray Special Vehicles S1 LM has become the most expensive new car ever sold at auction, at the equivalent of £15.8 million.

John Redfern
John Redfern
A winning bid of $20.63 million (£15.77 million) secured chassis #1 of the 1990’s inspired supercar

The first example of the new Gordon Murray Special Vehicles S1 LM hypercar has achieved a record sale price in Las Vegas.

Auctioned as part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, chassis no.1 from the five-car run sold for $20,630,000 (£15,773,000). 

Excluding charity sales, this makes the S1 LM the most expensive new car to ever be sold at auction. 

The record price seems fitting for a car known as the ‘Special One’ – and makes it more valuable than the McLaren F1 LM it pays tribute to.

S1 LM breaks auction record

GMSV S1 LM Las Vegas Auction

Revealed earlier this year at Monterey Car Week, the S1 LM is the first product from the bespoke Gordon Murray Special Vehicles division. 

Using the Gordon Murray T.50 supercar as its starting point, the S1 LM has styling influenced by the legendary McLaren F1. Climb inside and you’ll discover an F1-style central seating position, too. 

A naturally aspirated 4.3-litre V12 engine delivers 720hp at a heady 12,100rpm, and is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

Notably, all five cars from the planned production run were bought by a single car collector, who has not been named.

‘A pure expression of driving perfection’

GMSV S1 LM Las Vegas Auction

The winning bidder in Las Vegas has not only secured the final example of the S1 LM; they will also spend time with Professor Gordon Murray CBE to shape every detail of their vehicle. 

Driving sessions alongside four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti will be included, too. 

The lucky buyer will also receive a unique 500-page book that details the S1 LM’s creation. This includes original sketches and notes from Gordon Murray’s own design notebook

Following the sale, Gordon Murray said: “This world record auction result is a defining moment for our entire team and for the automotive world.

“The S1 LM represents everything I have learned in six decades of design – a pure expression of driving perfection, engineering art and a true return to beauty. To see it achieve this scale of appreciation is truly humbling.”

ALSO READ:

Gordon Murray Automotive: the supercar stars of Goodwood Festival of Speed 

We spend a day with London’s exclusive supercar club

Best supercars to buy in 2025

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Volkswagen restores heroic T2 bus that survived Palisades Fire

John Redfern - 0
The 1977 Volkswagen T2 microbus became an unexpected symbol of resilience after the devastating wildfires earlier in 2025.

Best family SUVs to buy in 2025

Motoring Research team - 0
SUVs are hugely popular family cars. We round up 10 of the best, including the BMW X3, Dacia Bigster and Renault Scenic E-Tech.

Time is running out to bid on James May’s Porsche 911

John Redfern - 0
Currently being auctioned by Collecting Cars, the Porsche 911 Carrera S has been owned from new by 'Captain Slow'.

How to save fuel when driving your car

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
We took part in the WLTP Challenge, learning how to drive as efficiently as possible. Here are our tips to save fuel – and save money, too.