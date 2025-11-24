Gordon Murray S1 LM sold for $20.6 million at Las Vegas auction

The first example of the new Gordon Murray Special Vehicles S1 LM hypercar has achieved a record sale price in Las Vegas.

Auctioned as part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, chassis no.1 from the five-car run sold for $20,630,000 (£15,773,000).

Excluding charity sales, this makes the S1 LM the most expensive new car to ever be sold at auction.

The record price seems fitting for a car known as the ‘Special One’ – and makes it more valuable than the McLaren F1 LM it pays tribute to.

S1 LM breaks auction record

Revealed earlier this year at Monterey Car Week, the S1 LM is the first product from the bespoke Gordon Murray Special Vehicles division.

Using the Gordon Murray T.50 supercar as its starting point, the S1 LM has styling influenced by the legendary McLaren F1. Climb inside and you’ll discover an F1-style central seating position, too.

A naturally aspirated 4.3-litre V12 engine delivers 720hp at a heady 12,100rpm, and is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Notably, all five cars from the planned production run were bought by a single car collector, who has not been named.

‘A pure expression of driving perfection’

The winning bidder in Las Vegas has not only secured the final example of the S1 LM; they will also spend time with Professor Gordon Murray CBE to shape every detail of their vehicle.

Driving sessions alongside four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti will be included, too.

The lucky buyer will also receive a unique 500-page book that details the S1 LM’s creation. This includes original sketches and notes from Gordon Murray’s own design notebook.

Following the sale, Gordon Murray said: “This world record auction result is a defining moment for our entire team and for the automotive world.

“The S1 LM represents everything I have learned in six decades of design – a pure expression of driving perfection, engineering art and a true return to beauty. To see it achieve this scale of appreciation is truly humbling.”

