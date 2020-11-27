Rear-end shunts ‘most common car accident’ – despite tailgating clampdown

Rear-end shunts account for nearly one in four car accidents, with the proportion rising during the past 12 months.

Richard Aucock
Tailgating on UK A-road

New figures show rear-end shunts have become the most common type of car accident on UK roads, due to a spike in numbers during the past 12 months.

They now account for almost one in four car crashes.

This is despite a high-profile clampdown on tailgating by the police and Highways England, which caught 10,000 motorists just two weeks after new ‘anti-tailgating’ cameras were installed.

The rise in rear-end shunts, revealed through analysis of data from car insurer Admiral, is also surprising given much lower levels of road traffic in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions.

The figures “suggest many people are still driving too closely to the car in front, despite potentially quieter times,” said Admiral head of motor product Clare Egan.

“Motorists can be prosecuted for tailgating as it could be considered as driving without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.”

Ms Egan warned that new Admiral customers with a conviction for driving without due care and attention saw, on average, premiums increase by more than 50 percent.

“As we head into the winter months, bad weather and poor visibility make the stopping distance more important than ever.”

Alarmingly, a 2018 survey suggested three in four drivers would take some sort of action to deal with a tailgater – with one in three admitting they would ‘brake-test’ the car behind.  

ALSO READ

BMW eDrive zones help get the best from plug-in cars

Volvo creates ‘ultimate driving simulator’ to boost safety

Ferrari 812 Superfast (2020) review

Related Articles

Car News

Free car parking call for Christmas

Richard Aucock - 0
The AA wants local authorities to introduce free car parking for Christmas to protect against Covid and boost the #ShopLocal campaign
Read more
Car News

North-south divide in electric car charging points revealed

Richard Aucock - 0
Research shows 45 percent of new electric car charging points were opened in London and the south east during the past year.
Read more
Car News

BMW eDrive Zones help get the best from plug-in cars

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
BMW has launched its world-first eDrive Zones technology in the UK. The system switches to electric power when entering a zero emission zone.
Read more
Richard Aucockhttps://www.motoringresearch.com/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently chairman of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Brexit and International Driving Permits: what you need to know

Advice Motoring Research team - 0
International Driving Permits may be required for some EU countries after 1 January 2021. We explain the rules – and how to apply.
Read more

How Princess Diana made Audi the ‘most sought-after status symbol’

Features Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 4
Maybe more than the Quattro or even 'Vorsprung durch Technik', Princess Diana helped turn around Audi's fortunes in the UK. Here's how.
Read more

How a dirty car could cost you £1,000

Advice Motoring Research team - 0
Keeping your car's number plates and lights clean is essential for safety – and to avoid a substantial fine.
Read more

Green number plates to go live on 8 December 2020

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
New and used zero-emission cars may use number plates with a green flash from 8 December 2020, the Department for Transport has confirmed.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

Revealed: the most expensive cities for car insurance

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Liverpool is named as the UK's most expensive city for car insurance. There's better news for motorists living in Scotland, though.
Read more

Land Rover Defender thefts on the rise AGAIN

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Thefts of Land Rover Defenders are increasing. At least four Defenders thefts a week were being reported to NFU Mutual earlier this year.
Read more

North-south divide in electric car charging points revealed

Richard Aucock - 0
Research shows 45 percent of new electric car charging points were opened in London and the south east during the past year.
Read more

Features

20 cars that rocked the vinyl roof look

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 6
Classic cars from the 1960s and 1970s that took inspiration from the 1920s – from the Ford Mustang to the Vauxhall Viva
Read more

Hidden treasures: Mazda’s eclectic sports car collection

Tim Pitt - 2
From the space-age Cosmo to the cult-classic RX-7 and world-conquering MX-5, we chart the history of sporting Mazdas – with exclusive photos.
Read more

How to take better car photos on Instagram

Ethan Jupp - 0
Pro photographer Julian Calverley has teamed up with Skoda to offer some tips on how to shoot cars
Read more

Reviews

Ferrari 812 Superfast (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We reckon the Ferrari 812 Superfast has the finest engine of any new car. With 800hp going through the rear wheels, it’s wildly intense.
Read more

Polestar 1 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
The Polestar 1 is a 600hp carbon-bodied plug-in hybrid designed to get this new brand noticed. Are you paying attention yet?
Read more

Ford Focus ST (2019) review

Tim Pitt - 1
The Ford Focus ST edges closer to RS performance with 280hp, adaptive dampers and a Track mode. Does it share the smaller Fiesta's brilliance?
Read more

Advice

Which car brands offer an online buying service?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Many car manufacturers have embraced the digital age by launching online car buying services. Here's a list of brands and what they offer.
Read more

How to prepare your car for driving after lockdown

Tim Pitt - 0
Our easy-to-follow advice will help you return your car to the road following the coronavirus lockdown. Includes tips on checking the oil and tyres.
Read more

What is E10 fuel and will it damage your car?

Ethan Jupp - 0
The government wants to standardise E10 petrol in order to reduce CO2 emissions. However, the fuel could cause problems if used in older cars.
Read more