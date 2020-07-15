Revealed: the UK’s safest – and least safe – car parks

Covent Garden has been named the least safe place to park your car in an analysis of 200 of the UK’s busiest car parks. Of the car parks in the top 10, three are in London and three are in Bristol.

The figures reveal a staggering 368 vehicle crimes per year in Covent Garden. That’s more than one a day.

Meanwhile, the car park at Exeter St David’s is the safest. There was just one recorded crime between April 2019 and March 2020.

Four out of the 10 safest car parks in the UK are attached to a railway station. This suggests a higher level of security at these locations.

USwitch, the company behind the research, looked at a range of vehicle crimes when collating the data. The list includes aggravated vehicle taking, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, interference with a motor vehicle, and theft from vehicle other than a motor vehicle.

Aside from Bristol, the least safe car parks are concentrated in the South East. On the other hand, there’s a wider geographic spread for the safest car parks.

Top 10 least safe car parks

Car park / city

1. Covent Garden, London

2. Mayfair, London

3. Pavilion Road, London

4. Queen Charlotte Street, Bristol

5. Nelson Street, Bristol

6. New Street, Birmingham

7. Prince Street, Bristol

8. Knox Road, Cardiff

9. Wandle, Croydon

10. Crasswell Street, Portsmouth Annual vehicle crimes

368

273

266

245

230

169

153

146

142

140

Top 10 safest car parks

Car park / city

1. St David’s, Exeter

2. King Street, Stockport

3. Central Station, Exeter

4. Grand Arcade, Wigan

5. Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon

6. Thornaby Station, Stockton

7. Station South, York

8. Llandudno Station, Llandudno

9. Pescod Square, Boston

10. Oxford Street, Belfast Annual vehicle crimes

1

2

4

6

7

8

10

11

13

14

How to keep your car safe

Here is some advice on how to keep your car safe in a car park. The information is based on official guidance issued by the Met Police:

Lock your doors and close your windows

Secure the number plates and alloy wheels

Protect external items

Hide personal belongings and devices

Consider a comprehensive insurance policy for your car

Choose your car park wisely and prioritise well-lit areas

Never leave documentation in the vehicle

We’d also add the purchase of a steering wheel lock to the list. This highly visible security device could deter opportunist thieves. It’s also effective against keyless car thieves.

