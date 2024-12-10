Mercedes-Benz has built the first fully electric Popemobile

A bespoke version of the Mercedes-Benz G580 EV, the brand new Popemobile has now been delivered to Pope Francis.

John Redfern
New Electric Popemobile

Pope Francis will become the first pontiff to use an electric Popemobile, thanks to a special project from Mercedes-Benz.

The German company has supplied vehicles to the Vatican for 94 years – and has offered Popemobiles based on the G-Class SUV (formerly G-Wagen) for no less than 45 years. 

However, the brand-new Popemobile is the very first to feature battery power, allowing Pope Francis to travel locally with zero exhaust emissions.

The conversion began with a Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology, before a very special makeover

The G-Class to be seen in

New Electric Popemobile

Developed over the course of a year, with input from the Vatican, the new Popemobile has been tailored specifically to the needs of the Holy Father. 

As such, the G580’s four electric motors are tuned for driving at slow speeds, allowing audiences see the pontiff during his public appearances. 

More radical is the removal of the roof behind the B-pillar, with a swivelling central seat for the Pope. A removable glass hardtop roof can be fitted in case of bad weather. 

Along with the carpeted rear steps, a single rear door provides access, plus there are two additional seats for passengers. As has become tradition, the new Popemobile is painted in classic pearl white.

Ready for the Papal Jubilee

New Electric Popemobile

The new Popemobile was handed over during a special ceremony at the Vatican. Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius and the team involved in building the G-Class delivered it personally to the Pope. The vehicle will pressed into service for the 2025 Papal Jubilee, which begins on 24 December 2024.

Following the handover, Ola Källenius said: “With the new Popemobile, Pope Francis is the first pope to be travelling in a fully electric Mercedes-Benz when making public appearances. 

“This is a special honour for our company, and I would like to thank His Holiness for his trust. With this Popemobile, we are also sending out a clear call for electromobility and decarbonisation.”

John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

