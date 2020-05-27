Every new Volvo now has a 112mph top speed

Every new Volvo now has a top speed electronically limited to 112mph as part of the Swedish brand’s quest for zero fatalities and serious injuries in its cars.

The firm admits the move has proven controversial, with some questioning the right of car makers to impose such limitations.

Volvo, however, insists it is the right move – even if it means losing potential customers.

“Above certain speeds, in-car safety technology and smart infrastructure design are no longer enough to avoid severe injuries and fatalities in the event of an accident.

“People have poor understanding of the dangers around speeding. As a result, many people often drive too fast.”

Volvo’s 112mph speed limiter – 180kmh – is how the firm aims to stop excessive speeding.

Volvo Care Key

The Volvo Care Key has also been standardised on all new models.

This allows Volvo motorists to set further limitations on their vehicle’s top speed – before, for example, lending it to younger or more inexperienced drivers.

Volvo adds that millions of motorists still get speeding tickets each year – and that it is one of the most common reasons for fatalities in traffic.

The firm indicates that apart from speeding, intoxication and distraction are two other primary areas of concern for traffic safety and “constitute the remaining gap towards Volvo Cars’ vision of a future with zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries”.

Volvo will be taking action to address “all three elements of human behaviours in its safety work, with more features to be introduced in future cars”.

